Shrimp Edged by Lookouts 4-3

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (23-36, 51-76) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (25-34, 61-67) by a 4-3 score in the first game of the five-game series at AT&T Field on Friday night.

Chattanooga left-handed relief pitcher Sam Clay (2-6) earned the win with a scoreless sixth and seventh inning against the Jumbo Shrimp. Jacksonville left-handed starting pitcher McKenzie Mills (0-3) took the loss, allowing four runs (all earned) on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Chattanooga left-handed relief pitcher Devin Smeltzer worked the final two innings in scoreless fashion to earn his second save of the year.

Chattanooga jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Luis Arraez led off the inning with a homer, followed by an RBI double by Jaylin Davis. Davis would score from second on an Andy Wilkins groundout to the first baseman Eric Jagielo to make it a 3-0 score. Jacksonville got a run back in the top of the second when Rodrigo Vigil hit into a double play, Anfernee Seymour scored from third to make it 3-1. Seymour tied the game with two outs in the top of the third, hitting a two-run homer to right, his first Double-A home run, to even the score at three.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the sixth, when a sacrifice fly by Arraez scored Jimmy Kerrigan from third to put the Lookouts in front 4-3, which would be the final score.

Jacksonville saw scoreless innings out of the bullpen by Ryan Newell and Scott Squier after Mills pitched the first six innings.

John Silviano began the top of the ninth with a triple, but Smeltzer set down Vigil, Luis Pintor, and Brian Miller in order to strand him at third and end the game in a Lookouts win.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Lookouts will continue their series with the second contest of the five-game set on Saturday night at AT&T Field at 7:15 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Nick Neidert (11-7, 3.24 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Chattanooga left--handed pitcher Dietrich Enns (3-5, 4.45 ERA).

