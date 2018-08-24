Barons, Generals Sold out Saturday, August 25

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons are pleased to announce that Saturday, August 25, 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Jackson Generals at Regions Field is sold out. No individual tickets will be available for purchase the day of the game. However, tickets are still available for Friday, August 24th, and the final three regular season home games at Regions Field on Sunday, August 26th, Monday, August 27th, and Tuesday August 28th.

With a season-high crowd of over 8,500 expected on Saturday night, fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure parking. The first 1,000 adults through the gates will receive a bobblehead of former Barons pitcher Michael Kopech, presented by AAA insurance.

Also, special orange jerseys with a ham on the front will be worn by the players during the game, signed by the players, and auctioned online, presented by Smile A Mile.

The sellout will be the Barons' fifth of the 2018 season, and the 45th in the six-year history of Regions Field.

