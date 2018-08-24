Homestand Highlights - August 24-28 - Blue Wahoos vs. Mobile BayBears (AA - Los Angeles Angels)

August 24, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





Friday - Blue Wahoos vs. Mobile BayBears, 6:35 p.m.

(FANtastic Friday Beach Towel Giveaway presented by Florida Blue)

Radio/TV: 97.1 FM/1490 AM | BlabTV (Live)

- FANtastic Friday Beach Towel Giveaway presented by Florida Blue: Be one of the first 2,000 fans and get this special giveaway.

Saturday, August 25, 2018 - Blue Wahoos vs. Mobile BayBears, 6:05 p.m.

(Fireworks Saturday presented by Navy Mutual)

Radio/TV: 97.1 FM/1490 AM | BlabTV (Live)

- Fireworks Saturday presented by Navy Mutual: Watch the best fireworks show along the bay immediately following the game thanks to Navy Mutual.

Sunday, August 26, 2018 - Blue Wahoos vs. Mobile BayBears, 5:05 p.m.

(Family Sunday presented by McDonald's | Team Photo Giveaway presented by Dlux)

Radio/TV: 97.1 FM/1490 AM | BlabTV (Live)

- McDonald's Family Sunday: McDonald's presents Family Sundays at the ballpark. As always, kids can enjoy running the bases and family toss before the game.

- Team Photo Giveaway presented by Dlux: Fans can arrive to the park early to receive a 2018 second-half team photo and have it autographed by the players prior to the game.

Monday, August 27, 2018 - Blue Wahoos vs. Mobile BayBears, 6:35 p.m.

(Giveback/Military Monday presented by First Command Financial Services | Superhero Night)

Radio/TV: 97.1 FM/1490 AM | CST (Live)

- Military Monday: Active and retired military get $1 off tickets at the Blue Wahoos box office.

- Superhero Night: Come to the game and enjoy our final theme night of the year, Superhero night.

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - Blue Wahoos vs. Mobile BayBears, 6:35 p.m.

(Camp Wahoo - Fat Tuesday presented by Moe's Southwest Grill and Schlotzky's | Tap and Taco Tuesday)

Radio/TV: 97.1 FM/1490 AM | CST (Tape Delayed - Air time: 8:00)

- Moes' and Schlotzky's Fat Tuesday: Fans who buy Fat Tuesday tickets can get an all-you-can-eat buffet on the Winn-Dixie party deck for 90 minutes from when the gates open plus a game ticket for one low price.

- Tap and Taco Tuesday: Blue Wahoos Stadium transforms into a chill environment with acoustic music, local artwork, and of course an awesome beer and taco pairing.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.