Homestand Highlights - August 24-28 - Blue Wahoos vs. Mobile BayBears (AA - Los Angeles Angels)
August 24, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Friday - Blue Wahoos vs. Mobile BayBears, 6:35 p.m.
(FANtastic Friday Beach Towel Giveaway presented by Florida Blue)
Radio/TV: 97.1 FM/1490 AM | BlabTV (Live)
- FANtastic Friday Beach Towel Giveaway presented by Florida Blue: Be one of the first 2,000 fans and get this special giveaway.
Saturday, August 25, 2018 - Blue Wahoos vs. Mobile BayBears, 6:05 p.m.
(Fireworks Saturday presented by Navy Mutual)
Radio/TV: 97.1 FM/1490 AM | BlabTV (Live)
- Fireworks Saturday presented by Navy Mutual: Watch the best fireworks show along the bay immediately following the game thanks to Navy Mutual.
Sunday, August 26, 2018 - Blue Wahoos vs. Mobile BayBears, 5:05 p.m.
(Family Sunday presented by McDonald's | Team Photo Giveaway presented by Dlux)
Radio/TV: 97.1 FM/1490 AM | BlabTV (Live)
- McDonald's Family Sunday: McDonald's presents Family Sundays at the ballpark. As always, kids can enjoy running the bases and family toss before the game.
- Team Photo Giveaway presented by Dlux: Fans can arrive to the park early to receive a 2018 second-half team photo and have it autographed by the players prior to the game.
Monday, August 27, 2018 - Blue Wahoos vs. Mobile BayBears, 6:35 p.m.
(Giveback/Military Monday presented by First Command Financial Services | Superhero Night)
Radio/TV: 97.1 FM/1490 AM | CST (Live)
- Military Monday: Active and retired military get $1 off tickets at the Blue Wahoos box office.
- Superhero Night: Come to the game and enjoy our final theme night of the year, Superhero night.
Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - Blue Wahoos vs. Mobile BayBears, 6:35 p.m.
(Camp Wahoo - Fat Tuesday presented by Moe's Southwest Grill and Schlotzky's | Tap and Taco Tuesday)
Radio/TV: 97.1 FM/1490 AM | CST (Tape Delayed - Air time: 8:00)
- Moes' and Schlotzky's Fat Tuesday: Fans who buy Fat Tuesday tickets can get an all-you-can-eat buffet on the Winn-Dixie party deck for 90 minutes from when the gates open plus a game ticket for one low price.
- Tap and Taco Tuesday: Blue Wahoos Stadium transforms into a chill environment with acoustic music, local artwork, and of course an awesome beer and taco pairing.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 24, 2018
- Homestand Highlights - August 24-28 - Blue Wahoos vs. Mobile BayBears (AA - Los Angeles Angels) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- M-Braves Head Home After Splitting Thursday's Doubleheader in Mobile - Mississippi Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.