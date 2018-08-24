M-Braves Snap Shuckers Streak with 3-0 Shutout

August 24, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





PEARL, MS - In? their series opener against the Mississippi Braves (61-67, 32-26), the Biloxi Shuckers (76-55, 35-26) were shutout out in a 3-0 defeat on Friday night at Trustmark Park, snapping their six game winning streak.

The Shuckers left a pair of runners on base in each of the first three innings. Blake Allemand extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a leadoff single in the second, and Luis Aviles Jr. followed with a bunt single. However, LHP Michael Mader (W, 5-3) struck out a pair on either side of a sacrifice bunt, stranding both runners in scoring position. Mader tossed seven scoreless innings against the Shuckers, his longest outing of the season with the M-Braves.

RHP Thomas Jankins (L, 10-9) turned in his 13th quality start of the season, but was tagged for runs in the second and third. Mississippi got on the board in the second after a leadoff double from Travis Demeritte and a sacrifice fly by Luis Valenzuela. The M-Braves tacked on two more in the third thanks to three singles and a sacrifice fly, taking their 3-0 lead. All told, Jankins spun six innings, allowing three runs on six hits while not walking a batter and striking out six.

LHP Thomas Burrows (S, 3) worked two perfect innings in the eighth and ninth, striking out three en route to his third save of the season. For the Shuckers, RHP Nattino Diplan faced just six in his two innings of work, walking one and striking out two.

Still holding on to a 1.5 game lead in the South Division, the Shuckers continue their series with the M-Braves on Saturday night at 6:00 PM CT. RHP Zack Brown (9-0, 2.33), the Southern League ERA leader, toes the slab for the Shuckers against LHP Kyle Muller (3-0, 2.50). The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App.

Single game tickets for the Biloxi Shuckers 2018 season can be purchased at the MGM Park box office or over the phone through Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Playoff tickets and group outings are also available and can be reserved by calling 228-233-3465 or visiting www.biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.