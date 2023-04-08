Shorebirds Win Series with Wild Victory in Extra Innings

April 8, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







Salem, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (2-0) needed ten innings on Friday to overcome a late rally from the Salem Red Sox (0-2) as they secured a series victory with a 15-8 win.

Delmarva took the lead in the second on a wild pitch that scored Creed Willems, two more runs would score on bases-loaded walks to Jackson Holiday and Samuel Bassalo to take a 3-0 advantage after two.

It would stay at 3-0 until the sixth when Creed Willems added to the lead with a no-doubt, solo home run to right, making it a 4-0 game in favor of the Shorebirds.

The Red Sox broke the shutout in the bottom half of the inning as they used a first and third steal to score Miguel Bleis, pulling Salem within three at 4-1.

In the eighth, Delmarva grabbed two more runs on an RBI single by Adam Crampton, and a run-scoring double by Jackson Holiday to push the advantage to 6-1.

Everything looked good for the Shorebirds but the Red Sox quickly changed the game in the bottom of the frame as they scored five times on five hits and three walks. Alejandro Mendez stopped the bleeding as he struck out Allan Castro with the bases loaded to escape the inning with the game tied at six.

In the final inning, Delmarva grabbed the lead back on a wild pitch that scored Anderson De Los Santos with two outs to put the Shorebirds back on top 7-6.

It took the Red Sox two batters in the bottom half to even the game again as Luis Ravello doubled home Cutter Coffey from second base, but Ravello got thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple. That would help Delmarva navigate the rest of the inning and force extras.

The offense then came alive for the Shorebirds in a major way in the top of the tenth as they exploded for eight runs on six hits. It all started with Jackson Holliday who put Delmarva ahead with a two-run single with two strikes on him to make it a 9-7 game. Samuel Basallo followed him with a towering homer to left-center to extend the lead to 11-7. Next, Creed Willems doubled to bring in Anderson De Los Santos to up the edge to 12-7. Elio Prado kept the line moving with an RBI single. Adam Crampton capped off the inning with a two-run double giving Delmarva a comfortable 15-7 lead.

The Red Sox would score just once in the tenth as Alejandro Mendez pushed the Shorebirds to the finish line, securing a 15-8 victory.

Mendez (1-0) earned the victory in relief with Marques Johnson (0-1) taking the loss for Salem.

It was another big night offensively for Delmarva led by Jackson Holiday who compiled a young, career-best four hits and four RBIs. Samuel Basallo and Adam Crampton each drove in three with Creed Willems contributing two RBIs, including his solo blast in the sixth inning. Every member of the Shorebird's starting lineup reached base with eight of the nine scoring at least once. The offense now has 26 runs on 26 hits through the first two games of the regular season.

Delmarva will go for the sweep on Saturday night as they send Juan De Los Santos to the mound to face Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz for Salem. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Friday box score: http://bit.ly/43iK2FU

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.