Pelicans and RiverDogs Postponed Due to Weather
April 8, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Due to inclement weather in the surrounding area, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Charleston RiverDogs on Saturday, April 8 has been postponed. The game will be made up in Charleston at a date to be determined.
