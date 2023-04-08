Mudcats and Woodpeckers Postponed Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Saturday's de facto doubleheader between the Carolina Mudcats and Fayetteville Woodpeckers was been postponed due to persistent rain at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville. The two teams will now plan to play two games on Sunday in Fayetteville. The game originally scheduled for Saturday night will be made up at a later date.

The Saturday afternoon de facto doubleheader was scheduled to include the conclusion of Friday's suspended game, as well as Sunday's originally scheduled game between Carolina and Fayetteville. Friday's series, and season opening game, was also affected by rain and was suspended following the fifth inning with the Mudcats and Woodpeckers tied at 1-1.

The two teams will now resume Friday's series opener on Sunday beginning at 2:05 p.m. at SEGRA Stadium. Friday's suspended game will be played through its entirety. A full nine-inning game will follow later that afternoon.

Carolina's first home game of the 2023 season is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Salem Red Sox at Five County Stadium. The full schedule is available online at www.carolinamudcats.com/schedule.

