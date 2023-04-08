Shorebirds Take Flight in Tenth; Deny Red Sox Rally

SALEM - On a night in which the rain poured early delaying the start of the game by about 40 minutes, the runs poured on late for the Delmarva Shorebirds (2-0) as they downed the Salem Red Sox (0-2) in ten innings, 15-7.

Despite a rally for the Red Sox in the later innings of the ballgame, Delmarva struck for eight runs in the top of the tenth to easily ride to victory and clinch the season-opening series.

The first five innings of the game were defined by a three-run third from the Shorebirds in which Red Sox pitchers allowed five walks. The visitors took that lead into the sixth where they then added another run on a moonshot to right from Creed Willems.

Salem would strike back in the bottom half of the inning when, with runners on the corners, Allan Castro took off for second and was caught stealing while Miguel Bleis scampered home.

However, whenever the Red Sox pushed the Shorebirds pulled right back as the eighth inning saw a pair of runs, including an RBI double from Jackson Holliday who was easily the player of the night for Delmarva going 4-for-5 with 4 RBI.

Down 6-1 in the bottom of the eighth, the Red Sox used some magic of their own rocking Shorebird reliever Alfred Vega for five hits and four runs before manager Felipe Rojas Jr. finally made the call to the bullpen for Alejandro Mendez.

Mendez would have to face Bleis, one of the top prospects in professional baseball, in a bases-loaded situation. Bleis showing his plate discipline drew the walk, completing the comeback as Salem tied the game at sixes.

Yet again when Salem pushed, Delmarva pulled. With runners on the corners in the top of the ninth, Red Sox pitcher Michael Valera got wild allowing Shorebird runner Anderson De Los Santos to cross the plate safely reclaiming the lead 7-6.

Wild pitches were a theme on the night for the Salem pitching staff as five of the six pitchers threw at least one with seven on the night in total. Combined with 10 walks and two hit batters, it combined for 19 free bases for the Shorebirds.

But the magic for Salem wasn't out just yet as the bottom of the ninth featured back-to-back leadoff doubles from Cutter Coffey and Luis Ravelo re-tied the game to force extra innings for the first time this season.

Delmarva had enough of the Salem shenanigans as the Shorebirds took flight in the tenth, more than doubling their run total from the previous nine innings with an eight spot in the extra frame.

Headlined by a two-run shot to left-center from Samuel Basallo the Shorebirds did more than enough to secure the victory as Salem could only muster a single run in their half of the tenth.

Delmarva seeks the series sweep Saturday from Salem Memorial Ballpark; first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. It's Auto Racing Night at the ballpark with a Three Card Giveaway. Additionally, the fireworks postponed from Friday's game will take place after the game on Saturday night.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz is projected to start on the mound for Salem, while Juan De Los Santos is projected for Delmarva.

