Series Finale in Myrtle Beach Postponed by Rain
April 8, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs scheduled Saturday night series finale in Myrtle Beach was postponed due to heavy rain at Pelicans Ballpark. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader in Charleston during their next scheduled series from April 25-30. The date of the twin bill will be announced in the future.
The RiverDogs home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Columbia Fireflies. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from April 8, 2023
- Series Finale in Myrtle Beach Postponed by Rain - Charleston RiverDogs
- Pelicans and RiverDogs Postponed Due to Weather - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Wood Ducks Game Postponed - Down East Wood Ducks
- Shorebirds Take Flight in Tenth; Deny Red Sox Rally - Salem Red Sox
- Hot Woodies' Bats on a Cold Rainy Night in Kinston - Down East Wood Ducks
- Shorebirds Win Series with Wild Victory in Extra Innings - Delmarva Shorebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston RiverDogs Stories
- Series Finale in Myrtle Beach Postponed by Rain
- Pelicans Pummel RiverDogs 13-1 on Friday Night
- RiverDogs Pounce on Pelicans' Miscues in Season-Opening Win
- Homestand Preview: RiverDogs Set to Host First Home Series of 2023
- RiverDogs 2023 Opening Night Roster Announced