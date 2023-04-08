Series Finale in Myrtle Beach Postponed by Rain

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs scheduled Saturday night series finale in Myrtle Beach was postponed due to heavy rain at Pelicans Ballpark. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader in Charleston during their next scheduled series from April 25-30. The date of the twin bill will be announced in the future.

The RiverDogs home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Columbia Fireflies. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

