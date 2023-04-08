Fireflies Postpone Doubleheader with GreenJackets

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies have postponed their double header scheduled with the Augusta GreenJackets for Saturday, April 8 due to inclement weather. The date for the make-up games is to be determined.

Those who purchased tickets for the game can redeem their tickets for any seat of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2023 Fireflies home game.

The Fireflies return home for a series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers next Tuesday April 18 through Sunday April 23. There are some fantastic promotional nights around the bend, including Friday, April 21's Margaritaville Night, which includes a Hawaiian t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of AMAROK. Saturday night is also Princess Knight presented by Republic Services next Saturday, April 22. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com starting as low as $5 when you buy in advance!

