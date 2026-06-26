Shorebirds Drop Third Straight to Woodpeckers

Published on June 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (25-47, 2-4) were defeated again by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (36-35, 4-2) on Thursday night by a 5-1 final.

The Woodpeckers scored first in the opening inning on a two-run homer by Arturo Flores (10), putting Delmarva behind 2-0.

The Shorebirds countered in the top of the second on a ground ball by DJ Layton that led to an error, allowing Jose Perez to score and cut the deficit to 2-1.

Fayetteville went back up by two on an RBI double by Waner Luciano in the third, making it 3-1.

A sacrifice fly by Yosweld Vasquez in the fourth extended the Woodpeckers' lead to 4-1.

In the eighth, Fayetteville pushed across another run on an RBI single by Brandon Nigh, making it a 5-1 game entering the ninth.

The Shorebirds' offense was unable to get going, limited to just four hits against Fayetteville pitching. The Woodpeckers staff retired the final 11 Delmarva batters of the game to secure their third straight win, 5-1.

Charlie Weber (4-1) was the winning reliever for the Woodpeckers, while Esteban Mejia (0-5) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will try to end their losing skid tomorrow, with Andrew Herbert taking the mound against Javier Perez for Fayetteville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 25, 2026

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