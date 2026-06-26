Lodise Leads Jackets to Extra-Inning Win

Published on June 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







CHARLESTON, SC: Alex Lodise cracked his second homer in as many nights early, but it was his RBI single that proved to be the game winner in the eleventh as the GreenJackets defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 4-3.

Lodise's offensive resurgence has been heavily documented over the last couple of weeks, and it continued tonight with his team-leading 14th homer of the year. Facing ace Blake Morgan, Lodise hammered a two-out fastball into the palmettos behind the left field wall, giving the Jackets what was a 2-1 lead at the time.

The lead would last until the top of the 5th, as Derek Vartanian cruised through the first four frames whilst pitching to contact. His luck ran out in that fifth inning, however, as Charleston (3-3, 40-32) posted four hits including RBIs from Nicandro Aybar and Brady Marget to regain the lead late.

After Lodise's homer, Augusta (5-1, 40-32) went silent, as Morgan and Mason Nichols retired the next 14 hitters they saw to hold the lead late. Charleston's streak went dry in the bottom of the 8th, however, as Hayden Friese clubbed his first professional homer to tie the game at 3-3. Charleston put a man on in each of their last two innings, but Jaylen Paden slammed the door in both frames to force extras.

Neither side scored in the 10th, despite both offenses pushing the automatic runner to third base with less than two outs. The Jackets finally broke through in inning number eleven, as Lodise's liner the other way scored Luis Guanipa and put Augusta ahead. Lewis Sifontes went 1-2-3 in the bottom half, and the GreenJackets completed the comeback win in their longest game of the season by innings.

The Jackets have now won back-to-back games against the first half champions, and have won five of six games overall to start the second half. Augusta sees another tough test tomorrow, as Aidan Cremarosa faces the Jackets for the first time since he tossed a no-hitter at SRP Park back in early May. Landon Beidelschies has the start for the GreenJackets, looking to continue his recent improvements on the hill.







Carolina League Stories from June 25, 2026

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