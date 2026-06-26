Hernandez's Ninth Inning RBI Double Propels Birds Past RidgeYaks 5-4

Published on June 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (3-3, 30-40) bested the Salem RidgeYaks (2-4, 27-44) 5-4 at Carilion Clinic Field on Thursday night. With the win, the Pelicans lead the week-long series 2-1.

The game was tied 4-4 in the top of the ninth inning when the Pelicans manufactured the winning run. Alexey Lumpuy was plunked to start the frame. In the ensuing at-bat, Alexis Hernandez smacked an RBI double which plated Lumpuy to give the Birds a 5-4 lead. It was one of the three hits that Hernandez produced on the night.

Myrtle Beach trailed Salem 3-2 in the top of the fifth when the offense sparked a comeback. Lumpuy singled and then moved to third on a double from Hernandez. A batter later, Logan Poteet grounded out to third which scored Lumpuy to tie the game at 3-3. Michael Carico followed with an RBI single that plated Hernandez to give the Birds a 4-3 lead.

Salem knotted the game up at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth. Avinson Pinto worked a walk and then moved to third on a single from Kleyver Salazar. The next batter Adonys Guzman hit a sacrifice fly which scored Pinto.

The Pelicans started the scoring in the top of the third. Jairo Diaz and Darlyn De Leon lined singles to put a runner in scoring position. A batter later, Hernandez roped an RBI single to give the Pelicans a 1-0 advantage.

The RidgeYaks took the lead in the bottom of the third. Skylar King singled and then stole second base to start the frame. One batter later, Guzman hit an RBI single to tie the game up at 1-1. After Andruw Musett worked a walk, Anderson Fermin singled which scored Guzman to give Salem the lead 2-1.

In the top of the fourth, Myrtle Beach tied the game at 2-2. Carico reached base via a walk and then moved to second when Yahil Melendez was plunked. Two batters later, Diaz laced an RBI single to knot the game up.

Salem responded in the bottom of the fourth. Justin Barry singled, stole second base, and then reached third base courtesy of a throwing error. The next batter Ilan Fernandez hit an RBI single which brought the score to 3-2.

RHP Emilio Ramos (1-0, 10.38 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Joey Gartrell (1-1, 4.58) was tagged with the loss for the RidgeYaks.

Myrtle Beach will continue their away series against the Salem RidgeYaks (Single-A Boston Red Sox) on Friday, June 26 with First pitch slated for 6:35 P.M. at Carilion Clinic Field. LHP Pierce Coppola (0-5, 3.66) gets the start for Myrtle Beach. RHP Brady Tygart (0-0, 3.86) will start for Salem.

The Pelicans Radio Network will have live coverage of the game from Carilion Clinic Field. Birds Broadcaster Joey Robertson will be live at 6:20 P.M. EST. with the Pelicans pregame show. He will be broadcasting the rest of the RidgeYaks series. Tune in with this link: https://www.milb.com/myrtle-beach/fans/audio-listen-live

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from June 25, 2026

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