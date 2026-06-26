Fredericksburg Charges Past Wilson
Published on June 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA. - The Wilson Warbirds fell 13-3 against the Fredericksburg Nationals at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Thursday night.
Fredericksburg (50-22, 4-2 second half) took a quick 3-0 lead against Wilson (38-34, 2-4 second half) in the bottom of the second inning on doubles by Jordan Williams and Manuel Cabrera.
Enniel Cortez (L, 0-3) could not hold the Nationals' offense in the third inning, surrendering another three runs in the third, with a big blast coming on a Juan Cruz solo home run.
Behind 6-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Fredericksburg poured on five more runs to take an insurmountable 11-0 lead.
A Brady Ebel double in the eighth cut the Fredericksburg lead to 13-2, and Jadyn Fielder knocked in a run in the ninth but Wilson could not find any offense after that.
Carson Fischer (W, 5-1) turned in an excellent start tossing seven shutout innings to stifle the Wilson offense.
The two teams return to action Friday night at 6:35 p.m. LHP Andrew Healy (3-0, 5.14) will put his perfect record to the test on the mound against Grant Manning (3-1, 2.78).
Carolina League Stories from June 25, 2026
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