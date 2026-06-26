Hammond Gets Second Four-Hit Game in 7-3 Win

Published on June 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Josh Hammond at bat for the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Josh Hammond at bat for the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Fireflies bats blasted through against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in a 7-3 win at Atrium Health Ballpark Thursday night. Columbia has now taken the first three games in the series.

Columbia got the ball rolling in the third inning. Ivan Sosa started the frame after reaching on a two-base throwing error from Cannon Ballers' starter Truman Pauley (L, 1-7). After that, Josh Hammond doubled off the centerfield wall to move runners to second and third for Sean Gamble. The centerfielder lined a triple to right-center to score Sosa and Hammond and give Columbia a 2-1 lead. After that, Hyungchan Um grounded out to third to plate Gamble and make it 3-1 in favor of the Fireflies.

The Fireflies took advantage of the bullpen in the top of the sixth inning. Anthony Patterson walked the first two batters he faced before Jhosmmel Zue lined a single to right to score Yandel Ricardo to push Columbia's lead to 4-2. Later in the inning, Ivan Sosa grounded out to short to bring around Zue. The scoring ended in the sixth when Josh Hammond looped a single to right to bring home Angel Ramirez, which gave Columbia the 6-2 advantage.

Columbia scored their final run in the ninth. Hammond singled and stole second to set the table for Gamble, who hit a base knock to give Columbia a 7-3 lead. Hammond finished the night 4-4 with a walk and Gamble closed out the night with three RBI. Finally, Yandel Ricardo closed out the night with a pair of triples in the Fireflies win.

Shane Van Dam (W, 2-5) worked five innings in the start for Columbia and only allowed one earned run before handing the ball to the bullpen. The righty worked around three hits and two walks. He also struck out a pair of Cannon Ballers. When Van Dam left the game, Columbia led 6-2.

Kannapolis got on the board thanks to a miscue in the bottom of the first. With two outs and a runner on second, Stiven Flores rolled over a ball to second that was mishandled by Yandel Ricardo. On the play, Jaden Fauske motored around to score and break the scoreless tie.

The Cannon Ballers added an extra run in the bottom of the third. Matthew Boughton doubled down the left field inning to start the frame, then advanced to third on a passed ball before Nick McClain grounded out to first to score Boughton to bring Kannapolis within a single run.

Yeri Perez was the first arm out of the bullpen. The righty was replaced after two outs. He allowed one run to score on two walks and a hit by pitch before Coleman Picard (S, 1) entered the game and induced a pop-up to strand two inherited runners. Picard closed out the game with a perfect 3.1 innings for Columbia. He struck out three Cannon Ballers to earn his first Carolina League save.

Columbia continues their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7:00 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (4-2, 3.56 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with righty Gabriel Rodriguez (2-0, 3.00 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for 12 games in 13 days from June 30-July 12. The team will celebrate America's 250th birthday with the biggest fireworks show of the year, Saturday, July 4 and will continue with fireworks and a patriotic theme all weekend thanks to SC 250. The next weekend, the club is throwing it back to the 90s for the return of the Capital City Bombers thanks to Cassell Brothers Home Services. Join the team for a bobble plane giveaway Friday, July 10 and a drone show Saturday, July 11. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from June 25, 2026

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