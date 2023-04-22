Shorebirds and Fred Nats Suspended on Saturday Night
April 22, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA: Saturday's game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Fredericksburg Nationals has been suspended due to weather in the bottom of the second inning.
In the bottom of the first, the Nationals used three consecutive hits with two outs to manufacture the first run of the game as Elijah Green drove home Daylen Lile to give Fredericksburg a 1-0 lead.
But the Shorebirds countered in the next half-inning with three straight singles of their own, with the latter two by Carter Young and Jackson Holliday producing runs as their hits scored Anthony Servideo and Luis Gonzalez respectively to give Delmarva a 2-1 advantage.
In the bottom half of the second, the first two batters for the Nationals drew walks and then the game was sent into a weather delay and never resumed.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 30 when the Shorebirds next return to Fredericksburg. Sunday's matchup will be a normal nine-inning game.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2023
- Kannapolis Clubs RiverDogs 15-3 on Saturday - Charleston RiverDogs
- Fireflies Win It 6-5 in 11 Innings - Columbia Fireflies
- Shorebirds and Fred Nats Suspended on Saturday Night - Delmarva Shorebirds
- FredNats Suspended on Saturday Night - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Pelicans and GreenJackets Postponed Due to Weather - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- April 22nd Wood Ducks Game Postponed - Down East Wood Ducks
- Mudcats and Wood Ducks Postponed Saturday - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Fayetteville - Columbia Fireflies
- Woodies Walk-Off for First Win Against the Mudcats - Down East Wood Ducks
- Pitching Holds on While Offense Produces Efficiently in Win for Kannapolis Friday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.