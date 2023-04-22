Shorebirds and Fred Nats Suspended on Saturday Night

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: Saturday's game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Fredericksburg Nationals has been suspended due to weather in the bottom of the second inning.

In the bottom of the first, the Nationals used three consecutive hits with two outs to manufacture the first run of the game as Elijah Green drove home Daylen Lile to give Fredericksburg a 1-0 lead.

But the Shorebirds countered in the next half-inning with three straight singles of their own, with the latter two by Carter Young and Jackson Holliday producing runs as their hits scored Anthony Servideo and Luis Gonzalez respectively to give Delmarva a 2-1 advantage.

In the bottom half of the second, the first two batters for the Nationals drew walks and then the game was sent into a weather delay and never resumed.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 30 when the Shorebirds next return to Fredericksburg. Sunday's matchup will be a normal nine-inning game.

