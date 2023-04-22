Fireflies Win It 6-5 in 11 Innings

COLUMBIA, SC - Levi Usher hit a sacrifice fly to score Erick Peña in the 11th to earn the Columbia Fireflies' second walk-off winner of the series as Columbia beat Fayetteville 6-5 Saturday night at Segra Park.

Usher finished the night 1-4 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in the win.

The bullpen was incredible for the Fireflies (7-5) again tonight. Cooper McKeehan (W, 2-0) worked a 1-2-3 11th to give Columbia an opportunity to walk-off in the home half of the inning. He took the ball from Mauricio Veliz, who allowed one run across five innings to keep Fayetteville at bay.

Columbia took the lead for the first time since the third inning in the fifth. Levi Usher drew a lead-off walk, stole a bag and then scored on a Daniel Vazquez single. Vazquez leads the team with eight RBI, and was also able to steal his team-leading eighth base

Fayetteville took the lead in the top of the third. Rolando Espinosa led the frame off with a walk and then scored on an RBI base knock from Tyler Whitaker to tie the game. Zach Cole walked with one out to push Whitaker into scoring position, then Narbe Cruz doubled to score Whitaker and put Fayetteville in front 2-1.

The Fireflies tied the game in the bottom of the third 2-2, as Daniel Vazquez lifted a single to right that scored Omar Hernandez all the way to first.

Columbia was able to break the scoreless tie in the first inning. After Levi Usher led-off the game with a double, Daniel Vazquez brought him home with a groundout to short to put Columbia in front 1-0.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow night at 5:05 pm at Segra Park. LHP Frank Mozzicato (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with righty Joey Mancini (0-0, 5.14 ERA).

Tomorrow night is a Sunday Funday at Segra Park. It's also Autism Awareness Night. We'll have sensory safe areas where the sound will be turned down and flashing lights will be limited. There'll also be a player autograph session prior to the game and following the game kids 12 and under can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

