Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Fayetteville

April 22, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off their weekend at Segra Park with a 6:05 contest vs the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. RHP Ben Kudrna (0-2, 11.57 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Fayetteville sends righty Nolan DeVos (0-0, 2.57 ERA) to the hill.

Come one, come all to the Fireflies annual Princess Knight presented by Republic Services. The Fireflies will have a pre-game meet and greet with different princesses, food specials such as turkey legs and Kiss the Frog Cocktails and after the game a wonderful fireworks show! Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

-------------------

BATS GO OFF IN SECOND SHUTOUT OF THE SEASON: The Fireflies arms worked their second shutout of the season as they beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 7-0 Friday evening at Segra Park. Ryan Ramsey set the tone for the game, retiring the first nine hitters he faced in order, working four total innings, allowing two hits and striking out four hitters. Columbia's bullpen entered the game in the fifth, spinning five scoreless for a second-straight night. It started with Eduardo Herrera (W, 1-0) working a pair of one-hit frames before Chazz Martinez was able to spin two scoreless innings. Finally, Wesley Scott pitched a scoreless ninth to complete Columbia's second shutout of the season.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Fireflies bullpen has caught fire. Columbia's relievers haven't allowed a run in back-to-back contests and have held Fayetteville scoreless for 11.1 consecutive innings. The stretch has brought the club's bullpen ERA down from 5.85 to 4.33 for the season. In those 11.1 innings, Columbia has punched out 16 Woodpeckers.

CLIMBING THE LEADERBOARD: The Fireflies have three pitchers on the leaderboard for most strikeouts in the Carolina League. Both Frank Mozzicato and David Sandlin are tied with Fredericksburg's Jake Bennett for the most striketous in the league with 20 punchouts in the young season. Then, despite only working five innings this season, Steven Zobac is tied with five others for ninth place with 14 strikeouts this year.

BREAKING THROUGH: Last night, the Fireflies went 4-9 with runners in scoring position. That broke a three-game stretch where the team was a combined 3-23 (.130) with runners threatening.

FIRST ONE FOR McMILLON: In his third season with the Columbia Fireflies, April 15, John McMillon came into game two of the doubleheader with a one run lead in the bottom of the seventh and closed out the game for his first professional save. It was the reliever's 41st appearance in professional baseball. Since earning the save, he has been able to add a win and a second save in consecutive appearances. This season he has worked four innings, striking out six hitters without ceding a run.

FRANKIE CURVEBALL: Kansas City's 2021 first-round pick has started a pair of scoreless outings for the Fireflies in 2023, fanning 20 hitters in 11 innings while holding opponents to a .111 average. Mozzicato set a franchise record with 13 strikeouts in a single game Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 11 held by Tony Dibrell since April 26, 2018.

STERLING STARTERS: Through the first 11 games, Columbia's starting pitchers have been outstanding, allowing only 13 earned runs in 50.1 innings of work (2.32 ERA). The run includes 12.1 consecutive scoreless innings from Frank Mozzicato, Shane Panzini and David Sandlin from Tuesday-Thursday. Mozzicato earned Columbia's first quality start of the season Tuesday, April 18 against Fayetteville. They've also punched out a combined 63 opposing hitters.

BEST FANS IN THE LEAGUE: Last night, the Fireflies had the top attendance in Class-A and High-A baseball. There were 30 games played amongst the Carolina, Florida State, California, Midwest, South Atlantic and Northwest Leagues and the Fireflies and Segra Park had the most fans in attendance.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.