Pitching Holds on While Offense Produces Efficiently in Win for Kannapolis Friday

April 22, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers saw their six-game win streak fall in Thursday's matchup with the Charleston RiverDogs, but the hometown team answered back with a team victor, winning their seventh game of their last eight, 3-2, Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Tanner McDougal tossed a gem in his first start in front of the home crowd, firing four shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking six RiverDogs out in a clean outing. RHP Mason Adams (W, 1-0) piggy-backed McDougal and picked up his first professional win, tossing three innings while striking out two, allowing two runs on four hits, walking none.

Jordan Sprinkle notched the first run of the game in the bottom of third, smoking an RBI double into left field, scoring Logan Glass to hand Kannapolis their first lead of the game at 1-0. One batter later, Mario Camilletti drove Sprinkle home on a sacrifice fly after Sprinkle reached third on an error. The sac fly gave the Ballers a 2-0 lead after one-third of the game.

Solid pitching from Kannapolis (8-4) set the tone through the game, with Charleston (5-7) unable to strike for any runs until the seventh inning, tallying three hits in a row. Cristopher Barete completed the trio with an RBI double to left field, scoring Kamren James and Estanli Castillo to even the game at 2-2.

Just one-half inning later, the Ballers snuck back into the lead thanks to some good baserunning from Drake Logan. After the San Diego, California native reached base on a single and advanced to third on a wild pickoff attempt from RHP Cade Halemanu (L, 0-1), Logan crossed the plate on a wild pitch from Halemanu, putting the Ballers on top 3-2 after seven innings.

The bullpen held strong for the Ballers, with RHP Johnny Ray (H, 2) and RHP Billy Seidl (S, 3) tossing shutout innings late to hold the RiverDogs scoreless and secure victory for Kannapolis.

The two sides do battle again on Saturday night in the fifth of six matchups on the week. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m., with postgame fireworks in the plans. LHP Tyler Schweitzer (1-0, 3.60 ERA ) gets the ball for the Ballers, with Charleston countering with RHP Yoniel Curet (0-0, 7.20 ERA).

Fans can purchase tickets for Saturday's game or any other remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.