Mudcats and Wood Ducks Postponed Saturday

April 22, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







KINSTON, N.C. - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks has been postponed due to inclement weather at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games, on Sunday, April 23 beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Saturday's postponed game was scheduled to be the fifth of Carolina's current six-game road series with the Wood Ducks. The Mudcats lead the series 3-1 and will look for their first series win of the season as they take on Wood Ducks in Sunday's twin-bill finale.

The Carolina Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, April 25 with a new six-game homestand versus the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The next homestand features fan-favorite promotions including Starry Taco Tuesday, Education Day on Winslow Homes Winning Wednesday, Barks in the Park Thirsty Thursday©, CBS 17 Friday Night Fireworks, Souvenir Saturday featuring a souvenir giveaway of the new blackout jersey, and WakeMed Five County Family Sunday with $7 box seat tickets and post-game catch.

Season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.twitter.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.