FredNats Suspended on Saturday Night

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The FredNats game against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Saturday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium has been suspended due to weather. Delmarva leads 2-1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

We will finish this game as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 30 when the Shorebirds return to Fredericksburg.

Fans who had tickets to tonight's game can exchange them for any future FredNat regular season home game of equal or lesser value.

The two teams will play a regular 9-inning game tomorrow at 1:35 p.m. as scheduled.

