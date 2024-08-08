Sherwin Homers But Hot Rods Rally Late

August 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists and the Bowling Green Hot Rods played a roller-coaster game for seven innings Thursday night. Each team overcame deficits to take the lead twice, but the Hot Rods' five-run rally in the eighth put the contest out of reach. Asheville fell 12-5 in a game that was much closer than the final score indicates.

Walker Janek put the Tourists on top in the first inning for the second consecutive night. The 2024 first-round draft pick roped a single into left field that plated Narbe Cruz. Bowling Green countered with two runs in the top of the second; however, Asheville's Anthony Sherwin sent the home team back in front with a two-run Home Run in the third.

Jackson Lofton and Cruz each caused havoc on the basepaths in the fourth. The duo combined for three stolen bases and both players raced home from third on a wild pitch. Asheville led 5-3 heading into the sixth.

The Tourists entered play with a 30-5 record when leading after five innings, yet it was Bowling Green who took over in the final four stanzas; the Hot Rods outscored the Tourists 9-0 during that stretch.

Asheville will look to bounce back on Friday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm ET.

