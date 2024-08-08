Bowling Green Offense Explodes in 12-5 Win

August 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Asheville, North Carolina - Ryan Spikes homered twice, and Dylan Lesko struck out six in relief, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods (24-13, 60-43) capture a 12-5 win over the Asheville Tourists (16-23, 44-59) on Thursday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Tourists scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Hot Rods starter Jackson Baumeister. Narbe Cruz and Luis Baez worked leadoff walks. Walker Janek singled, scoring Cruz, to give Asheville a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green took the lead in the top of the second inning against Asheville starter Julio Robaina. Ryan Cermak worked a one-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Kamren James singled, plating Cermak, tying the game at 1-1. Ryan Spikes walked to put runners first and second, and Hunter Haas singled in James, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.

Asheville responded in the bottom of the third inning against Bowling Green reliever TJ Fondtain. With one out, Cam Fisher was hit by a pitch. Anthony Sherwin homered to right, making it a 3-2 Asheville lead.

One run came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the fourth against Tourists reliever Layne Henderson. With two outs, Gregory Barrios singled. Tre' Morgan reached on catcher's interference to put runners at first and second. A dropped third strike later in the inning brought Barrios home to score, tying the game 3-3.

The Tourists regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning against Hot Rods pitcher Dylan Lesko with Jackson Loftin and Cruz scoring on wild pitches, handing the Tourists a 5-3 lead.

Bowling Green scored in the sixth, seventh and eighth. The innings were headlined by Spikes and Brock Jones, who both clobbered home runs, helping Bowling Green score eight runs and take an 11-5 lead.

Spikes capped off the night with his second homer, a solo blast off Asheville position player Anthony Sherwin, eventually ending the game with a 12-5 win for the Hot Rods.

Lesko (1-1) picked up his first win with Bowling Green, allowing two runs on one hit, walking three and striking out six. Derek True (2-4) was given the loss, tossing 5.0 innings while allowing nine runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina. Bowling Green sends out RHP Brody Hopkins (0-1, 2.25) against Asheville RHP Jackson Nezuh (0-1, 2.03).

