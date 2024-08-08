Cyclones End up All Wet, Fall 4-3 in Extras on Thursday Night

August 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In a game that saw multiple rain delays on a misty night on Coney Island, the Brooklyn Cyclones were topped by the Hudson Valley Renegades, 4-3, in 10 innings on Thursday night. The loss saw LF Nick Morabito steal his 38th bag of the season for Brooklyn, topping CF Omar De Los Santos' record for the most in a single campaign by a Cyclones player.

Morabito, 2B D'Andre Smith and DH Junior Tilien all finished with multi-hit contests, but Hudson Valley's bullpen limited Brooklyn to only one run over six innings of relief work.

LHP Felipe De La Cruz battled the dreary weather, tossing six innings of two-run ball, while surrendering three hits, walking three, and striking out seven. Both runs given up by the southpaw came in the fourth thanks to a weather-aided double on a fly ball with two outs.

The contest got underway slightly later than anticipated, with first pitch coming at 7:12 after a brief delay. Brooklyn got the scoring underway swiftly, as Tilien grounded a base hit through the left side off RHP Baron Stuart to score the game's first run. Entering the contest, Stuart possessed an 0.48 ERA through three appearances against the Cyclones this season.

De La Cruz and Stuart traded zeroes in the second and third, before the 'Gades struck in the fourth. After De La Cruz punched out the first two batters of the frame, 1B Dylan Jasso drew a two-out walk. From there, C Antonio Gomez hit a fly ball to left field that neither Morabito or De Los Santos could track down amidst the rain shower. The result was an RBI double for Gomez, as the umpires halted play due to weather directly thereafter.

Following the short delay of roughly 10 minutes, RF Garrett Martin shot the very first pitch through the middle for a go-ahead base knock.

Brooklyn got the run right back in the home half. After Tilien tripled to start the frame, RF Jefrey De Los Santos brought him home a couple of batters later with an RBI infield single to shortstop.

Neither squad could muster up any offense until the eighth. After 2B Roc Riggio walked to begin the frame, a slightly longer rain delay followed. Following the delay, RHP Justin Lawson came on to replace RHP Luis G. Moreno. Lawson could not get Moreno off the hook following the delay, as CF Jace Avina doubled home Riggio to push Hudson Valley in front.

The Cyclones, one day removed from a walk-off victory in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader, would again have a flare for the dramatic in the ninth. After Syosset, NY native RHP Harrison Cohen retired the first two men, Morabito singled with the 'Clones down to their final out. He would then steal second base to break the record, and eventually score on a game-tying hit from Smith. Tilien lined out to send the game to extras.

Hudson Valley plated the automatic runner in the 10th, courtesy of Riggio grounding into a double play with men on the corners, allowing the runner on third to take home and score the go-ahead run.

With Tilien on second base to begin the home half, the Cyclones went down one-two-three to end the ballgame.

Brooklyn and Hudson Valley return to action Friday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. LHP Zach Thornton (0-0, 6.00 ERA) is expected to make his Maimonides Park debut against RHP Josh Grosz (0-1, 13.50).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.