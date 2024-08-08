Debby Postpones Thursday's Game

August 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC - Thursday's game against the Aberdeen IronBirds has been postponed due to rain from Tropical Storm Debby.

The game will be made up on Saturday as part of a doubleheader, with both games being 7 innings. The first game will begin at 5pm and the second will follow roughly 30 minutes after the first concludes. Tickets for Saturday will be good for both games of the doubleheader.

The Wyatt Langford bobbleheads will be distributed starting when gates open for Game 1 at 4pm. The season ticket holder gate will open at 3:30pm.

The Bases and Brews craft beer event by Lowes Foods will run from 5pm to 8:30pm.

Fans with tickets for Thursday's postponed game can exchange their tickets at the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office for a future date this season.

