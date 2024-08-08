Renegades Top Cyclones, 4-3, in 10

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Enduring three brief rain delays, the Hudson Valley Renegades outlasted the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-3 in 10 innings at Maimonides Park, their ninth win in the last 10 games. Heavy rain forced a late start, as well as pauses during the top of the fourth and top of the eighth innings.

Baron Stuart continued his strong stretch of pitching this season against the Cyclones, allowing just four hits and two across four innings while striking out five. The right-hander has struck out five-or-more in his four starts against Brooklyn this year, allowing just three total earned runs in 22.2 innings.

However, Brooklyn took the lead in the top of the first. Nick Morabito walked and stole second. Junior Tilien knocked in Morabito with an RBI single to put the Cyclones in front 1-0.

In the fourth, Hudson Valley took the lead. After Dylan Jasso earned a two-out walk, Antonio Gomez hit a double to left-center that was lost in the rain and wind by left fielder Nick Morabito and center fielder Omar De Los Santos, scoring Jasso. Following that double the game was halted. When play resumed 12 minutes later, Garrett Martin lined a single to center to score Gomez and put the Gades in front 2-1.

Junior Tilien led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple. He scored two batters later on an infield single by Jefrey De Los Santos to tie the score at 2-2.

In the eighth, Roc Riggio led off with a walk before a rain delay halted proceedings for 30 minutes. Upon resumption, Riggio stole second and scored when Jace Avina then ripped a double off the wall in left, driving home Riggio to put Hudson Valley in front 3-2. Avina now has 23 doubles this season, which ranks fourth in the South Atlantic League.

Brooklyn tied the game at 3-3 in the ninth. Nick Morabito singled and stole second with two outs. An RBI single by D'Andre Smith drove in Morabito.

In the tenth, Hudson Valley regained the lead. The automatic runner Christopher Familia scored from third on a double play hit into by Roc Riggio.

Harrison Cohen was able to strand the tying run at third in the bottom of the tenth, inducing a William Lugo flyout to close out a 4-3 win.

The Hudson Valley bullpen was excellent again on Thursday. Sebastian Keane, Ocean Gabonia, and Harrison Cohen combined for six innings of one-run ball, allowing just five total hits. Over the last two games, the unit has allowed one run and eight hits in 10 frames.

The Renegades will continue their series with the Cyclones on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Josh Grosz (0-1, 13.50) will make his second Renegades start of the season, while Zach Thornton (0-0, 6.00) takes the mound for the Cyclones.

