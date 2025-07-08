Shepherd Shines in Cats' Blowout of Lefties

July 8, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







PORT ANGELES, WA - The Victoria HarbourCats continued their high-scoring road trip Monday night with a 16-6 victory over the Port Angeles Lefties.

It was just a few days ago in Ridgefield when the Cats produced a nine-run third inning that propelled them to a huge 20-5 win. Tonight they went one better, scoring 10 runs in the first inning to take an insurmountable lead before the Lefties even had the chance to come to the plate.

The bases were loaded early for Logan Shepherd (Mercer U), who drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single, his first of six RBIs on the night. That was followed by a Cayden Munster (Fresno State) two-run double and a Curtis McKay (Niagara) two-run single to make it 5-0. Back-to-back bases loaded walks surrendered to Garrett Brooks (St. Mary's) and JC Allen (UC San Diego) brought up Shepherd with the bases loaded once again. The slugger went one better this time, hitting a double that scored all the baserunners, giving the Cats a 10-0 advantage.

Tyler Patrick (Fresno State) made his fourth start of the season and completed four innings for the third time this campaign. The freshman struck out five batters while giving up two runs on seven hits.

A pair of two-run doubles in the fifth inning from Tanner Beltowski (Westmont) and Shepherd extended the lead to 14-2. Jacob Doyle (Nevada) got in on the action in the sixth inning with an RBI double of his own to make it 15-2. Beltowski recorded his third RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly later in the frame to give the Cats a 16-2 lead. The shortstop is now hitting .357 on the season, which ranks fifth in the WCL.

Garrett Villa (Angelo State) and Cade Rusch (Bellarmine) both gave up a pair of runs in two innings of work later in the game. Tristin Thomas (West Texas A&M) wrapped up the 16-6 win with a one-two-three ninth inning.

Beltowski, McKay, and Shepherd all had three hits in the game. Shepherd's big night puts him in the top five in the league in RBIs with 29.

The series continues tomorrow at 6:35 PM as the Cats look to continue their red-hot start to the second half of the season.

The HarbourCats are back home for an exciting weekend series against the Kelowna Falcons Friday, July 11 at 6:35 PM. Friday is Harvey's Birthday, Saturday is a Fireworks night, and Sunday's matinee is the always popular Bark in the Park game, where all dogs are welcome! Get tickets at harbourcats.com/tickets.

10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are on sale for all home games and "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.

