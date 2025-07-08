Four AppleSox Players Named All Stars

West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox







Four AppleSox players made the 2025 West Coast League All Star Team.

The league announced Mitch Haythorn (Northern Colorado), Cade Martinez (University of San Diego), Carson Boesel (University of Washington), and Joe Thornton (Gonzaga) made the All-Star team this year.

Haythorn is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA in five appearances. He struck out 30 hitters while walking only 16 over 24 innings of work.

Boesel capped off a great First Half with the All Star Nod after transferring to University of Washington from Spokane Falls Community College. The big righty flamethrower is 1-1 with a 2.36 ERA with 24 strikeouts and just seven walks over 19 innings of work in his eight appearances.

Thornton has had a great season on both sides of the field. On the mound, Thornton is 1-1 with a 0.73 ERA with 11 punchouts and just four walks over 12.1 innings pitched. At the plate, he is 4-10 in four games played.

Martinez has had a splendid season. The middle-infielder is hitting .302 with six doubles and 13 RBI. He also has seven steals. Defensively, Martinez has committed just four errors while playing in 26 games.

The All Star Game is Wednesday, July 16 at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.







