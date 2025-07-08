Pippins' Ty Pangborn Named to South Division All-Star Team

July 8, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

YAKIMA, Washington - Yakima Valley Pippins starting pitcher Ty Pangborn will represent the Pippins and the South Division at the 2025 All-Star Game in Bellingham, Washington, the West Coast League has announced.

Pangborn, a Newark, Ohio native, has started a West Coast League-leading seven games for Yakima Valley, including Opening Day in Wenatchee earlier this summer. Through his seven starts, Pangborn has a 2-1 record with a 3.37 ERA. He has struck out 31 batters this season, tied for third most in the league. He has also pitched the third-most innings of any pitcher in the WCL, with 32 innings under his belt.

"We're super proud of Ty and the work he's put in so far this summer," Pippins head coach Garrett DeGallier said. "He's been consistent and reliable every time he's taken the mound."

Pangborn is the ninth pitcher to be named an all-star in Pippins' history, and the Pipps' 24th member of an all-star team.

Currently in the transfer portal, Pangborn spent last spring with the Akron Zips. Prior to Akron, Pangborn pitched two seasons at Cuyahoga Community College for the Tri-C Triceratops.

The 2025 West Coast League All-Star celebration will take place July 15-16 at Bellingham's Joe Martin Stadium. The South vs North All-Star Game will be at 6:35 pm on July 16, featuring the league's biggest stars this season.







