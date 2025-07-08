WCL All-Stars Announced

The Bellingham Bells will host the 2025 All-Star Game July 16.

Tuesday morning, West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the circuit's 2025 All-Star Game rosters.

The event will be held at legendary Joe Martin Field, home of the Bellingham Bells, for the second straight season. Last summer, the North Division All-Stars earned a 3-2 victory with a dramatic two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning.

This year's game is scheduled for next Wednesday, July 16 at 6:35 p.m. Pacific, and will be livestreamed on MLB.com and related digital channels.

Tyler Maun (play-by-play) and Ryan Rowland-Smith (analyst) return to the broadcast booth. Maun was the play-by-play voice of the 2024 Triple-A National Championship and has worked multiple World Baseball Classics. Rowland-Smith is no stranger to the Pacific Northwest. He pitched for the Seattle Mariners from 2007 to 2010 and joined the club's broadcast team in 2017. In addition, he is currently in his second year as an analyst for MLB Network.

"I'm thrilled that we're back in Bellingham this summer," said Commissioner Neyer, "and nearly as thrilled to once again be sending our All-Star Game around the world via MLB's digital channels. I'm also honored to have played a role in choosing the 52 immensely talented young players who will comprise the rosters next week."

Hosted by the Bellingham Bells, this event promises to be a two-day extravaganza beginning on Tuesday, July 15. The evening before the All-Star Game will feature players from the Max Higbee Center alongside WCL All-Stars in the Community Champions Game, an integrated baseball game to benefit the Max Higbee Center, which supports and empowers teens and adults with developmental disabilities to build community, friendships, happiness, life skills and health through recreation. Half of the proceeds from ticket sales for the Community Champions Game will directly benefit the Max Higbee Center.

Bellingham Head Coach Ed Knaggs will guide the North Division squad with players from the Bells, Edmonton Riverhawks, Kamloops NorthPaws, Kelowna Falcons, Nanaimo NightOwls, Port Angeles Lefties, Wenatchee AppleSox, and Victoria HarbourCats, with every team represented on the roster by at least one standout player.

Headlining the pitching staff for the North is the impressive 1-2 punch of right-handers Thomas Bridges and Gio de Grauuw. Bridges (Northwestern), the reigning WCL Pitcher of the Week, has posted a 0.35 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 innings for Victoria. Kelowna's de Grauuw (Newman) sports a 0.57 ERA and has fanned 33 batters in 31 innings. He logged a complete game victory June 25 that included a stretch of 26 straight batters retired.

Bellingham fans will have the opportunity to cheer for five Bells on the North roster, including outfielder Brock Sell, who's committed to Stanford but currently ranks in the top 100 among 2025 MLB Draft prospects.

Mark Magdaleno, skipper of the reigning WCL champion Portland Pickles, will lead the South Division team with selections from the Pickles, Bend Elks, Corvallis Knights, Cowlitz Black Bears, Marion Berries, Ridgefield Raptors, Springfield Drifters, Walla Walla Sweets, and Yakima Valley Pippins.

Among those opposing the North's talented arms are the WCL's top two power hitters. Portland first baseman/outfielder Josh Schleichardt (transfer portal) has already tied the League record with 15 home runs and is tops in the WCL with 50 RBI, four shy of the all-time single-season mark. Ridgefield outfielder Noah Karliner (Cal State Dominguez Hills) ranks behind only Schleichardt with his 12 home runs and 36 RBI.

Tickets for the WCL All-Star Game may be purchased from the Bells, and stay tuned to WestCoastLeague.com and the League's social media for updates regarding rosters and livestreaming options.

NORTH ALL-STARS (WCL Team/College)

C - Jason Green (Edmonton Riverhawks/Niagara)

C - Andrew Lamb (Bellingham Bells/USC)

1B - Jacob Hayes (Nanaimo NightOwls/Azusa Pacific)

1B - Logan Shepherd (Victoria HarbourCats/Mercer)

1B/3B - J.C. Allen (Victoria HarbourCats/UC San Diego)

1B/3B - Jack Johnson (Victoria HarbourCats/Baylor)

1B/3B - Trent Lenihan (Edmonton Riverhawks/British Columbia)

1B/OF - Jared Hall (Kamloops NorthPawks/Bethel [Tenn.])

2B - Talan Zenk (Nanaimo NightOwls/Everett CC)

2B/3B/SS - Tanner Beltowski (Victoria HarbourCats/Westmont)

3B - Nate Kirkpatrick (Bellingham Bells/VCU)

SS - Cade Martinez (Wenatchee AppleSox/San Diego)

SS - Robert Phelps (Edmonton Riverhawks/Reinhardt)

OF/SS - Brock Sell (Bellingham Bells/Stanford)

OF - Tommy Markey (Port Angeles Lefties/Fordham)

OF - Max Stagg (Edmonton Riverhawks/Central Arizona)

SuperUtility - Elijah Clayton (Kamloops NorthPawls/California)

P - Carson Boesel (Wenatchee AppleSox/Washington)

P - Thomas Bridges (Victoria HarbourCats/Northwestern)

P - Mason Chien (Kamloops NorthPaws/Fraser Valley)

P - Gio de Graauw (Kelowna Falcons/Newman)

P - Mitch Haythorn (Wenatchee AppleSox/Northern Colorado)

P - Devyn Hernandez (Bellingham Bells/Cal State San Bernardino)

P - Keith Manby (Kamloops NorthPaws/Thompson River)

P - Joe Thornton (Wenatchee AppleSox/Gonzaga)

P - Preston Watkins (Bellingham Bells/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)

SOUTH ALL-STARS (WCL Team/College)

C - Isaiah Ibarra (Springfield Drifters/USC)

C - Xavier Rios (Corvallis Knights/CSUN)

1B - Easton Amundson (Bend Elks/MSU Denver)

1B - Tanner Kern (Walla Walla Sweets/Sacramento State)

1B/3B - Dominic Cadiz (Walla Walla Sweets/UCLA)

1B/OF - Josh Schleichardt (Portland Pickles/Transfer Portal)

2B - Kyle McDaniel (Portland Pickles/Utah Tech)

2B - Cooper Mullens (Springfield Drifters/Michigan)

SS - Andrew Estrella (Ridgefield Raptors/Loyola Marymount)

SS - Petey Soto, Jr. (Portland Pickles/Utah Tech)

3B/SS - Maddox Riske (Corvallis Knights/USC)

OF - Gunner Geile (Walla Walla Sweets/Arizona)

OF - Noah Karliner (Ridgefield Raptors/Cal State Dominguez Hills)

OF - Brock Ketelsen (Corvallis Knights/Stanford)

OF - Gavin Poffenroth (Cowlitz Black Bears/Skagit Valley)

OF - Aiden Taurek (Portland Pickles/Saint Mary's)

OF - Danny Wideman (Marion Berries/Oregon)

P - Alex Chavez (Marion Berries/Loyola Marymount)

P - Ryder Edwards (Portland Pickles/George Fox)

P - Zachary Fechtel (Portland Pickles/Texas Tech)

P - Ty Pangborn (Yakima Valley Pippins/Akron)

P - Erik Puodziunas (Bend Elks/Michigan)

P - John-Paul Sauer (Bend Elks/Tulane)

P - Dylan Smith (Portland Pickles/Northern Colorado)

P - J'Shawn Unger (Corvallis Knights/Iowa Western CC)

P - Steven Veresprey (Marion Berries/Willamette)







