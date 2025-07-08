Five HarbourCats Named to All-Star Game

July 8, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats will be well represented at the 2025 West Coast League All-Star Game with five players selected to the North Division team. Tommy Bridges, Logan Shepherd, Tanner Beltowski, Jack Johnson, and JC Allen will all be going to Bellingham on July 16.

Bridges has arguably been the most dominant starting pitcher in the entire league this season. His 0.35 ERA leads the WCL, and his 26 innings of work rank in the top ten. In six starts, he has given up just one walk and one earned run, while striking out 29, which is the eighth most across the league. He has done so with an impressive pitch mix that includes an elite changeup and slider. He has only surrendered one hit on each of those pitches all season. The Los Angeles native has recently committed to Northwestern University for the Fall.

Shepherd has cemented himself as one of the most dangerous hitters in the league. The recent Mercer University commit is hitting .337 with five home runs, five doubles, and 29 RBIs in 26 games. The slugger has come up clutch in big moments all season, none more so than his pinch-hit three-run home run at home to the Edmonton Riverhawks on June 25 that turned a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead. He is sixth in the league in RBIs and slugging percentage, and fifth in home runs.

Beltowski has been a revelation for Todd Haney's team in the last few weeks. Since moving into the leadoff spot, the Ventura, California native has done nothing but hit, hit, and hit some more. His .357 average is the fifth-best in the WCL. He has nine multi-hit games and has also stolen a team-high nine bases. He has eight extra-base hits, including two home runs, which puts him only behind Shepherd on the team.

Johnson, a returning HarbourCat from the 2023 team, has been the definition of consistency in 2025. He has played in 25 games this season and has reached base in every single one. That ongoing on-base streak is the longest in the WCL this season. He has two home runs, three doubles, 15 RBIs, and a team-high 23 walks. Johnson has played stellar defence in multiple positions across the infield and also has six stolen bases to his name.

Allen only joined the HarbourCats on June 21 but has made an immediate impact in the heart of the lineup. In 13 games, the junior from UC San Diego is hitting .396 with five home runs, 16 RBIs, 10 walks, and three doubles. Allen demonstrated in the sweep of the Nanaimo NightOwls a week ago how he can power his team to victory, producing eight hits, including two home runs, and nine RBIs across the three-game series. There is no doubt that with a bigger sample size, he would be right at the top of the WCL leaderboard in all major offensive categories.

Congratulations to our five All-Stars!

The WCL All-Star game returned in 2024 for the first time since 2019 and was won by the North Division team in dramatic fashion, a 3-2 walk-off win. That team included two HarbourCats, Tate Shimao and Carson Cormier. This season's game in Bellingham will be the 13th All-Star Game in league history.

You can see these stars in action this weekend as the HarbourCats are back home to take on the Kelowna Falcons. Friday, July 11 at 6:35 PM is Harvey's Birthday, Saturday at 6:35 PM is a Fireworks night, and Sunday's 1:05 PM matinee is the always popular Bark in the Park game, where all dogs are welcome!







