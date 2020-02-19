Share the Glove: Stingers Seek Applications for $2,000 Baseball Grant

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that the organization will be accepting applications for a grant, courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation's program entitled "Share the Glove".

The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 22 Share the Glove grants to be awarded this Spring. Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2,000, will include one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

"Hopefully, all of us can fondly reflect about a time in our childhood playing ball and how fun it was, never fully realizing at the time how much it also positively shaped our character," said Northwoods League Foundation Secretary Gary Hoover. "The Northwoods League Foundation's Share the Glove initiative directly speaks to making those same memories for children in the communities where the Northwoods League plays. It is a joy to make these grants possible."

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. There will be eleven (11) baseball grants and eleven (11) softball grants awarded throughout the Northwoods League affiliates. Willmar has been chosen to award one of the baseball grants for the 2020 season.

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3);

Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball or softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

How will grant applications be accepted and awarded?

The Stingers organization will be accepting grant applications from organizations within our community. To complete an application, click here: Share the Glove Grant Application. Grant recipients will be notified in mid-May, ahead of the Stingers Home Opener scheduled for May 27th. The application deadline is April 17th.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or visit www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2020 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

