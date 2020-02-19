Jimmie Allen and Chase Bryant Set to Headline Copeland Summer Kickoff Concert on May 24, 2020

LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers are happy to announce the lineup for the 2020 Copeland Summer Kickoff Concert that will be held at Copeland Park & Events Center on Sunday, May 24th. Breakthrough country stars Jimmie Allen and Chase Bryant will headline the fourth annual Summer Kickoff Concert event, with support from the local favorites of The Pat Watters Band.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 20th at 9 a.m., with three different ticketing levels available. Early bird pricing for the grandstand general admission area will start at $25, with Field Level general admission seats starting at $30. Limited VIP Deck Passes are available for $70, which includes all-you-can-eat food and three adult beverages on the VIP Deck, plus access to the Field Level general admission area.

Early bird pricing will run through Sunday, February 23rd. Full ticket information can be found at www.copelandevents.com.

After dropping a self-titled EP in 2017, Allen went on to release his debut album Mercury Lane which featured hit singles such as "Best Shot and "Make You Want To", the former of which went on to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Charts. The album found itself entrenched on the Billboard 200 chart, and rose as high as No. 11 on the Top U.S. Country Album chart.

Bryant rocketed onto the scene in 2015 with his debut single "Take It On Back", which became a staple of the Country Airplay chart. He has spent time touring with Tim McGraw, Brantley Gilbert and Billy Currington, and has released singles including "Little Bit of You" and "Hell If I Know" with more new music set to be released soon.

"We're excited to get the summer started at Copeland Park and Events Center once again," said Loggers general manager Ben Kapanke. "Having a concert on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend has started to become a tradition for us, and we can't wait to welcome these incredible rising stars of country music. The Pat Watters Band will get things rolling for us once again, and then Chase Bryant and Jimmie Allen will keep the party going all night long."

The Copeland Summer Concert Series is once again backed by the corporate support of Trane, La Crosse Distillery, Government Employees Credit Union (G.E.C.U.), and River Rats on French Island.

"The community support for events like this has been tremendous," Kapanke said. "We're so happy to have our partners from Trane, La Crosse Distillery, G.E.C.U. and River Rats on board once again, to help make this show and all of our events this summer as great as they can be."

