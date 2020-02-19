NWL Foundation Announces 'Share the Glove' Grant

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Northwoods League Foundation ("Foundation") is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. In support of this mission, the Foundation will be awarding twenty-two (22) equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations across the twenty-two (22) communities in which a Northwoods League Affiliate currently operates. The Northwoods League Foundation has announced that one youth softball organization in the Fond du Lac area will be awarded this year's equipment grant as part of the "Share the Glove" program.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. The softball grant includes:

(1) Set of Catcher's Gear (helmet, chest protector, shin guards, mitt)

(8) batting helmets

(10) fielding gloves (8 right, 2 left)

(1) bucket of practice softballs

(6) bats (1-27", 2-28", 2-29", 1-30")

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

1. Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3);

2. Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

3. Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball or softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

How will grant applications be accepted and awarded?

Qualifying youth softball organizations within Fond du Lac and the surrounding communities must complete the grant application online by April 3 to be considered by the Northwoods League Foundation. The grant recipients will be notified prior to the beginning of the 2020 Northwoods League season.

The Dock Spiders open their season at home against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Tuesday, May 26. To learn more about ticket packages or group outings contact the ticket office at 920-907-9833 or stop by the front office at 980 E Division Street.

