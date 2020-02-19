Wisconsin Woodchucks Accepting Share the Glove Grant Applications for 2020

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce that the organization will be accepting applications for a grant, courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation. The Northwoods League's program, "Share the Glove", has returned for the third season in 2020 and is currently available to fans in all 22 Northwoods League affiliate markets.

The Northwoods League Foundation ("Foundation") is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is: To utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

Share the Glove was introduced in 2018 as part of the Northwoods League's 25th Season Celebration. "Hopefully, all of us can fondly reflect about a time in our childhood playing ball and how fun it was, never fully realizing at the time how much it also positively shaped our character," said Northwoods League Foundation Secretary Gary Hoover. "The Northwoods League Foundation's Share the Glove initiative directly speaks to making those same memories for children in the communities where the Northwoods League plays. It is a joy to make these grants possible."

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings Softball Equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12, and includes: (1) Set of catcher's gear (helmet, chest protector, shin guards, mitt), (8) batting helmets, (10) fielding gloves (8 RH, 2LH) (1) Bucket of Practice Baseballs, (6) Bats (27 in. - 30 in.)

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

- Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3);

- Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

- Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

To apply for the grant, visit www.woodchucks.com. Applications are due Friday, April 17, 2020. The Recipient will be notified in May prior to the start of the Woodchucks 2020 season.

