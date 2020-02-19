Bucks Partner with Northwoods League Foundation for "Share the Glove" Initiative

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have teamed up with the Northwoods League Foundation to provide over $2,000 of value in baseball equipment to an area youth baseball team. The Foundation's grant, which is part of the "Share the Glove" initiative, is one of 22 grants in each NWL community.

The Northwoods League Foundation is donating over $40,000 in youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this Spring. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear, ten gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats, and one bucket of practice balls. Eleven baseball grants and eleven softball grants will be awarded in total throughout the NWL's footprint.

Organizations must meet applicable criteria related to IRS 501(c)(3) guidelines in order to apply for the grant. The Waterloo Bucks are taking applications for the grant until May 5th. The team or organization who is selected to receive the grant will be notified by May 18th. The Bucks will then coordinate to present the recipients on the field during a Bucks game this summer.

The "Share the Glove" Grant Application may be found at

www.waterloobucks.com. Grant applications may be returned to Bucks general manager Dan Corbin at corbin@waterloobucks.com by the May 5th deadline.

"Hopefully, all of us can fondly reflect about a time in our childhood playing ball and how fun it was, never fully realizing at the time how much it also positively shaped our character," said Northwoods League Foundation Secretary Gary Hoover. "The Northwoods League Foundation's Share the Glove initiative directly speaks to making those same memories for children in the communities where the Northwoods League plays. It is a joy to make these grants possible."

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

The Bucks, who open the 2020 season on May 26, play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

