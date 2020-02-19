Canadian Outfielder Jakob Newton Returning To Border Cats

Thunder Bay Border Cats outfielder Jakob Newton

Thunder Bay, Ont. - The Thunder Bay Border Cats are proud to announce that outfielder Jakob Newton will be returning for his second year with the club for the 2020 Northwoods League season.

Newton, a native of Oakville, Ont., led the Border Cats in several offensive categories last season including hits (64), runs scored (33), walks (38), stolen bases (29), and at-bats (219). He also appeared in a team high 61 games and set a franchise record by reaching base safely in 41 consecutive games. Newton was second among regulars with a .292 batting average and also added three home runs, 23 runs batted in while compiling an on-base percentage of .396. The 6'3", 185 pound left-handed hitter is in his junior season at Florida Tech University in Melbourne and will be reunited in Thunder Bay with Border Cats manager Mike Steed, who he played under in the Ontario Blue Jays junior baseball program.

The Border Cats currently have 26 players under contract for the 2020 season with more player signings to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Cats open the 2020 regular season at Port Arthur Stadium on Tuesday, May 26, at 7:05 pm against the Eau Claire Express. Season ticket packages are now on sale at www.bordercatsbaseball.com.

