Share the Glove: Sauk Rapids Rice Fastpitch Softball Association Awarded $2,000 Softball Grant

June 16, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox and the Northwoods League Foundation announced this week that Sauk Rapids Rice Fastpitch Softball Association has been selected as the local recipient of the Share the Glove youth equipment grant.

With the Share the Glove youth equipment grant, Sauk Rapids Rice Fastpitch Softball Association will be awarded with a collection of Rawlings softball equipment, including a set of catcher's gear, ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, eight bats and one bucket of practice balls totaling a retail value over $2,000.

The Share the Glove initiative was developed to encourage participation in youth baseball and softball activities throughout the Northwoods League footprint and was introduced in 2018 and has continued every year after. In 2023, the Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $45,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 23 Share the Glove grants.

"Youth sports participation plays an important role in developing character and strong communities, and we are proud to once again team up with the Northwoods League Foundation to support our area youth," said Scott Schreiner, Managing Partner of the Rox.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501©(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

"Our association is ecstatic for this grant, and this building block opportunity will open opportunities for more players/families within our community to participate. Having tools like these and local partners like the Rox help us be more than just another Association. Transparency, Trust, Hard work within our program, and now these tools will help us reach a few more families that maybe wouldn't not have been given opportunities others may take for granted A big thank you to the Rox & Northwoods League Foundation," said Adam Diskerud, Director of Sauk Rapids Rice Fastpitch Softball Association.

For more information about this release please call 320-240-9798. the Rox are in the midst of their 12th season. To view and download the full 2023 Rox schedule, click here. Single games can be purchased in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.