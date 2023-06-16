Chinooks Split Series with Mallards

Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







After defeating them yesterday at home, the Lakeshore Chinooks (7-10) were unable to sweep the Madison Mallards (9-9) on Friday night, falling 10-3 at Warner Park.

Lakeshore got on the board first in the second game of this series. In the top of the second, Brady Counsell hit a single in his first at-bat as a Chinook. He then stole second to get into scoring position and Will Johannes singled to left field to score Counsell, putting Lakeshore up 1-0 early.

However, Madison was quick to respond in the bottom half of the same inning. Lakeshore starting pitcher Jackson Bahn started the frame by walking Isaiah Jackson and Jayden Lobliner then singled to left to put runners on first and second. A flyout put Jackson on third and an RBI single by Keenan Taylor scored him to tie the game 1-1.

Bahn then walked another batter to load up the bases, and Nate Mieszkowski dropped a line drive in left field to put Madison ahead 2-1 going into the third inning.

The Chinooks responded once more in the top of the third. Gabe Roessler hit an infield single to get things started for his team. Madison starter Tommy Meyer walked Joey Spence to put runners on first and second. Roessler and Spence then completed a double steal, and Cody Kelly was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Josh Overbeek was the next batter up and drew his 12th walk of the season to tie the game 2-2. Lakeshore would not score anymore heading into the bottom half of the inning.

Madison's offense would not go away as it took the lead again in the bottom of the fourth. Taylor was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a fielder' choice. With two outs, Jake Holcroft singled to center field that drove in the go-ahead run for the Mallards.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Mallards exploded offensively. It started with a single by Lobliner followed by a walk and a wild pitch, which put runners on first and second. Bahn (L, 0-3) came out after that, giving up two earned runs and four walks while striking out five in five innings on the mound.

Caden Morton replaced him and the first batter he faced, Taylor, singled to load the bases. With one out, Counsell committed an error on a ground ball that would have led to an inning ending double play. Instead, all the runners advanced safely, putting Madison up 4-2. A pass ball and a sac fly added two more runs to Madison's lead.

Owen Jackson then came up to bat and smacked a two-run home run over the right field wall to put the Mallards up 9-2.

Lakeshore managed to push a run across in the top of the seventh off a sac fly by Overbeek, but Madison's offense wasn't done in the bottom half of the same inning. Jake Goolsby hit a home run over the right field wall to make it 10-3 in favor of the Mallards.

Kelly and Overbeek led Lakeshore offensively tonight with Kelly going 2-for-3 and Overbeek earning two RBIs.

The Chinooks are back in action tomorrow night as they face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (9-8) at Witter Park in the second game of their road trip. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CST.

Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2023

