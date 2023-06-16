Rockers Look to Win Fifth Straight against Jackrabbits

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will look to win their fifth straight game Friday as they take on the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Capital Credit Union Park, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

It is also Firework Friday at the ballpark, with there being postgame fireworks taking place immediately following the game's conclusion. Additionally, the pregame concert performed by The Bandits will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Green Bay comes into this second meeting with Kokomo following a 4-3 walk-off win Thursday night in 10 innings against the Jackrabbits.

After a game-tying RBI single from Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) in the bottom of the tenth, that set the stage for JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) who reached on base with an error to win the game for Green Bay in a come-from-behind victory at home.

Jayson Jones (Arkansas) finished 2-4 at the plate and had two of the five total hits for the Rockers. While Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton) and Mateo Matthews (Wagner College) each tacked on RBIs early to give the Rockers two quick runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The Rockers finished with 12 strikeouts as a team with five of them coming from Asher Finke (Newman University) in his first appearance as a Rocker, further keeping Kokomo off the board as the Jackrabbit offense finished with just five hits themselves in the 10 innings.

As for Friday's pitching matchup, the Rockers will start Grayson Walker (Dickinson College) who will be making his third appearance of the season. In 11.0 innings pitched, Walker has issued 10 strikeouts compared to just four walks allowed and is 1-0 on the season following his first two appearances.

Kokomo will start Isaac Ontiveros (Cal State Northridge) who will be making his third appearance of the season for the Jackrabbits Friday night. He enters this game with an 0-1 record with 10 strikeouts in 10.0 innings pitched after last pitching four innings against the Kenosha Kingfish on June 8.

Following Friday night's contest, the Rockers will head to Battle Creek to take on the Battle Jacks for the first time this season Saturday night. First pitch from MCCU Field is set for 5:35 p.m.

