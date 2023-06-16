Loggers Snap Twelve-Game Losing Streak, Celebrate with Fireworks After 5-2 Victory
June 16, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, WI - The Loggers made Friday night a little sweeter as they beat the St. Cloud Rox 5-2. Fish was frying, live music was playing, fans were flooding into Copeland Park, and to top it all off the Lumberman snapped their twelve-game losing streak, the longest in franchise history. Fireworks were already on the schedule for the night, but the Logger win made them feel much, much deserved.
The Rox made some noise early. In the top of the first, Ike Mezzenga homered during the second at-bat of the game causing St. Cloud to jump out to an early one-run lead. Things would quiet down shortly as the Rox offense was silenced by Logger starting pitcher Eddie Berry (Rollins College) who was excellent in his 2023 debut going six innings strong with one earned run, five free passes, and five strikeouts. The Loggers would tie the game up in the fifth inning. Shortstop Gable Mitchell (Iowa) drove in a run with a single to center field.
Entering the bottom-half of the seventh, the Loggers were eager to give the faithful fans at Copeland Park something to cheer for. After three walks to begin the inning, a Gable Mitchell (Iowa) single would drive in two, making the score 3-1. Copeland Park erupted as fans cheered for the first late-inning lead for the Loggers in the month of June.
The St. Cloud Rox tried to answer in the top of the eighth. Two doubles would bring in one run to make the game 3-2. Reliever Brayden Sanders (Memphis) entered the game with the go-ahead run at the plate and shut down any hopes the Rox had of tying or taking the lead. The Logger bench cleared to congratulate their pitcher as he emphatically struck out Kyle Jackson to end the away half of the eighth.
The Loggers would plate two more insurance runs in the bottom half of the eighth to make the score 5-2. Brayden Sanders came on again in the ninth to shut the door on the Rox and secure the Logger's first win in 13 games, and that is exactly what he did. After initially giving up two walks, a 6-5 fielder's choice got the lead runner out at third for the first out. On the last play of the game, Sanders struck out Brady Prewitt for the second out and Logger catcher Dylan King (North Carolina) caught the Rox runner at first lacking as he fired to first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa (Hawaii) who applied the tag to end the game.
Once the cheers died down at the lumberyard, those that stuck around to watch the victory were treated to the first fireworks show of the season. Ask anyone at the stadium, there wasn't a better night for Logger baseball and fireworks. We could get used to this!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2023
- Loggers Snap Twelve-Game Losing Streak, Celebrate with Fireworks After 5-2 Victory - La Crosse Loggers
- K-Zoo Sweeps Wisconsin Rapids in 11 Innings - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Kingfish Ride Strong Pitching in 3-2 Victory - Kenosha Kingfish
- Mallards' Offense Comes Alive as Muskallards - Madison Mallards
- Honkers Lose 11-2 as Slump Continues - Rochester Honkers
- Express Seal the Deal in the 9th, Sweep 2-Game Series - Eau Claire Express
- Stingers Score Runs in Bunches, Defeat Larks 12-1 for Nine Straight Wins - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Win Fifth Straight, Take Sole Possession of First Place - Green Bay Rockers
- Dogs get the Sweep - Mankato MoonDogs
- Chinooks Split Series with Mallards - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Scores Five in Second, Defeats Wausau - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rox Pitching Staff Strikes Out 11 Batters in Game Two Against La Crosse - Return Home Versus Larks Tomorrow - St. Cloud Rox
- Share the Glove: Sauk Rapids Rice Fastpitch Softball Association Awarded $2,000 Softball Grant - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Look to Win Fifth Straight against Jackrabbits - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Win Tight Matchup with Huskies - Eau Claire Express
- Honkers Drop 4th in Five Games as Waterloo Stifles Offense - Rochester Honkers
- Loggers Survive Rox No-Hit Bid, Lose 4-1 - La Crosse Loggers
- Lakeshore Snaps Five-Game Losing Streak with a Win Against Madison - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Growlers Move Back To .500 Following Win Over Wisconsin Rapids - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Northwoods League Renews Rights Agreement with ESPN - Green Bay Rockers
- Pit Spitters Shut Out Battle Jacks 3-0 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent La Crosse Loggers Stories
- Loggers Snap Twelve-Game Losing Streak, Celebrate with Fireworks After 5-2 Victory
- Loggers Survive Rox No-Hit Bid, Lose 4-1
- La Crosse Old Styles Lose First Game in Four Decades, 12-2
- Loggers Drop Five Games in a Row as They Lose to the Honkers, 17-5
- Loggers Come Up Short in 9th Inning Rally, Lose to Bucks 7-5