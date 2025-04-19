Shane Rademacher Spins a Gem as Ems Win 2nd Consecutive Game

Vancouver, BC - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 5-2. Shane Rademacher earned the win as he threw a perfect 5 innings. The Ems have now won 2 in a row and have a 3-2 series lead against the Canadians.

It was a scoreless first 2 innings before the Ems were able to get on the board in the top of the 3rd. After a quick couple of outs, James Tibbs III drew a walk and stole 2nd base. Jonah Cox hit a single out to center to bring home Tibbs and give the Ems the lead. Cox followed it up by stealing 2nd & 3rd base before coming home to score on a wild pitch to give the Ems the 2-0 lead after 3 innings.

Shane Rademacher got the start for Eugene and was as perfect as perfect gets. He won the NWL pitcher of the week last week after spinning 5 scoreless against Tri-City. He was able to do it again today, but in impressive fashion. He faced 15 total batters and sat down all 15 of them with 3 strikeouts as he threw 5 perfect innings en route to his first victory of the season.

The Ems were able to add onto their total in the top of the 6th. Onil Perez hit into a groundout that scored Scott Bandura. With 2 strikes and 2 outs Cole Foster got his first base hit of the week and Zane Zielinski was able to score to give Eugene a 4-0 lead after 6 innings.

In the top of the 7th, the Emeralds added on their final run of the night. After 2 quick outs, James Tibbs III crushed a solo home run that had a 106 MPH exit velocity. Tibbs now has 2 home runs on the season.

In the bottom of the 7th, Vancouver pushed home their first 2 runs of the games. With 2-outs, Je'Von Ward hit a single that scored a pair of runs. They made things interesting in the 9th as they trailed by just 3 runs and they were able to load up the bases and bring the game winning run to the plate. The Ems called upon Brayan Palencia out of the bullpen and he was able to get Goodwin to roll over on a pitch for the final out of the game and earn his 1st save of the season as the Ems defeated Vancouver by a final score of 5-2.

The Ems will now look to close out the series with their 3rd straight win. They currently hold a 3-2 series lead and will have the opportunity to win their first series of the year and move a game over .500. Cale Lansville will be on the mound for Eugene with first pitch set for 1:05 PM.

