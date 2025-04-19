AquaSox Bats Cold Friday Night

April 19, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Pasco, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils on Friday Night at Gesa Stadium, 7-2, resulting from a cold night in the batter's box that saw Everett tally only four hits.

Tri-City grew a large lead with their first opportunity at the plate, driving home five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Everett would reply in the top of the second as Anthony Donofrio lined an RBI single and Colt Emerson, the Seattle Mariners' No. 1 prospect, drew a bases loaded walk. However, Everett's scoring affair for the night would end at that point as they went down scoreless across their next seven frames.

The Dust Devils added two more runs in the bottom half of the second, concluding all scoring efforts for the evening. In total, Tri-City collected 11 base hits and a pair of walks.

Pitching from the Everett bullpen, Ben Hernandez and Jesse Wainscott both excelled. Each right-hander threw two shutout innings, with Wainscott allowing the duo's lone hit. Neither pitcher walked a batter, Hernandez struck out three, and Wainscott struck out two.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Frogs return home to Funko Field on Tuesday, April 22, to begin a six-game showdown with the Vancouver Canadians. Get your tickets now and don't miss out on our second homestand of the year!

