Hillsboro Takes Another Tight Game Over Spokane

April 19, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

The Hillsboro Hops once again showed their love for suspense, coming out on top of the Spokane Indians 4-3 in a Saturday afternoon pressure-packed game at Hillsboro Ballpark. Just like Friday's game, it was a back-and-forth battle, with Hillsboro taking the final lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. This marks the third straight win for Hillsboro.

Mason Marriott made his third start of the season, tossing 4.1 innings for Hillsboro. He set the tone early with a clean first inning, retiring the side in order. Spokane's Konner Eaton matched him pitch-for-pitch with a quick three-up, three-down bottom half.

The Indians posed a threat in the second when Skyler Messinger reached on an infield single. Marriott struck out one and leaned on a double play to escape the inning unscathed.

Hillsboro struck first in the fourth. Cristofer Torin reached base after being hit by a pitch. After a double play cleared the bases, Druw Jones worked a walk, and Ryan Waldschmidt hit a double to drive him in, making it 1-0 Hops.

As with the previous game, no lead lasted long. Marriott walked Messinger to start the fifth. A fielder's choice moved Messinger to second, and he stole third before Cole Messina singled to tie the game 1-1. Another walk put two on, and EJ Andrews Jr. doubled to drive in Messina, giving Spokane a 2-1 lead. That would be it for Marriott, who finished with six strikeouts. Eli Saul came on in relief and, after an intentional walk to Jared Thomas and a strikeout, issued a bases-loaded walk that made it 3-1 Spokane. The run was charged to Marriott.

Eaton went five innings for the Indians, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out four and walking two. Braxton Hyde took over in the sixth and ran into trouble. Jansiel Luis led off with a single, and Jones followed with one of his own. Luis swiped third base and scored when Demetrio Crisantes launched a ground-rule double to left field. Still trailing 3-2, Angel Ortiz lifted a sacrifice fly to bring in Jones and tie the game 3-3.

Saul provided a strong relief outing, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and two walks, allowing no hits. Liam Norris entered in the seventh for Hillsboro.

For Spokane, Davison Palermo replaced Hyde in the seventh after Hyde allowed two earned runs in his lone inning. The Hops didn't threaten that inning but broke through in the eighth. Waldschmidt led off with a single, and Ortiz drew a walk to move him to second. J.J. D'Orazio followed with an RBI single, scoring Waldschmidt to give the Hops a 4-3 lead.

Luis and Waldschmidt both went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Hillsboro pitchers combined for eight strikeouts, with Marriott recording six and Saul adding two.

Despite dropping the first two games of the series, the Hops have a chance to take the series win in Sunday's Game six at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with the pregame show starting at 12:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

