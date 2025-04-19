Late Rally Falls Short in 5-2 Defeat
April 19, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians were stymied by the Eugene Emeralds [SF] for much of Saturday afternoon's 5-2 loss, though they did manage to bring the winning run to the plate in the last of the ninth.
Held off the basepaths by Ems starter Shane Rademacher (W, 1-0) for five innings, the C's spoiled perfection in the sixth with a Nick Goodwin single but did not score until the seventh when they were trailing 5-0. In that inning, Sean Keys singled, Brennan Orf walked, both runners advanced on a groundout and Je'Von Ward singled both home to make it 5-2.
In the bottom of the ninth, Keys walked, Adrian Pinto singled and Ward walked with two outs to bring the potential game-winning score to the dish, but a groundout ended the game.
Eugene scored two in the third on two walks, two wild pitches, two steals and a single then added a pair in the sixth and got a solo homer in the seventh to build their lead before Vancouver managed to get on the board.
With the loss, the C's need to win tomorrow afternoon to secure a series split. It's a White Spot Family Fun Sunday featuring a throwback Canadians toque giveaway and kids can run the bases after the game. Gates open at noon and first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.
