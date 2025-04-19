Late Rally Falls Short in 5-2 Defeat

April 19, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians were stymied by the Eugene Emeralds [SF] for much of Saturday afternoon's 5-2 loss, though they did manage to bring the winning run to the plate in the last of the ninth.

Held off the basepaths by Ems starter Shane Rademacher (W, 1-0) for five innings, the C's spoiled perfection in the sixth with a Nick Goodwin single but did not score until the seventh when they were trailing 5-0. In that inning, Sean Keys singled, Brennan Orf walked, both runners advanced on a groundout and Je'Von Ward singled both home to make it 5-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Keys walked, Adrian Pinto singled and Ward walked with two outs to bring the potential game-winning score to the dish, but a groundout ended the game.

Eugene scored two in the third on two walks, two wild pitches, two steals and a single then added a pair in the sixth and got a solo homer in the seventh to build their lead before Vancouver managed to get on the board.

With the loss, the C's need to win tomorrow afternoon to secure a series split. It's a White Spot Family Fun Sunday featuring a throwback Canadians toque giveaway and kids can run the bases after the game. Gates open at noon and first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.