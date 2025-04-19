Homestand Highlights: April 22-27

April 19, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Tuesday, April 22 - 7:05 First Pitch

SERIES OPENER: This week the Sox will take on the Vancouver Canadians. The 2025 Canadians roster features six of MLB.com's Top 30 Toronto Blue Jays prospects, including top-ranked SS Arjun Nimmala. The other five ranked prospects on the roster are: RHP Fernando Perez (#12), RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (#17), INF Sean Key (#20), INF Adrian Pinto (#23), and OF Victor Arias (#30).

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Wednesday, April 23 - 7:05 First Pitch

BASEBALL BINGO: Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards to try your luck and win prizes! Baseball Bingo is presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots.

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Thursday, April 24 - 12:05 First Pitch

EDUCATION DAY: School's in session at the ballpark! Bring your students out on the world's best field trip as we are hosting a baseball game with an educational twist for Education Day!

ALL GATES: 11:00 AM

Friday, April 25 - 7:05 First Pitch

GIVEAWAY: Each Friday home game features an exciting, brand new giveaway courtesy of our friends at Funko. Come join us for the first Funko Friday of the year featuring an AquaSox hat for the first 2,500 fans to pack the park!

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Saturday, April 26 - 7:05 First Pitch

FIREWORKS: After the game, watch us light up the Everett skyline with an amazing fireworks extravaganza set to music presented by Tulalip Resort Casino!

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Sunday, April 27 - 4:05 First Pitch

SUNDAY FUN DAY: Join the AquaSox for Sunday Fun Day! Activities include pregame player autographs on the concourse and Kids Run the Bases post-game presented by Port of Subs.

4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2025. May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30

MAIN GATES: 3:00 PM

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.