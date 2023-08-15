Seventh Inning Homer Hurdles Somerset Over Reading

(Reading, PA) - The Somerset Patriots beat the Reading Fightin' Phils on Tuesday evening, taking down the R-Phils 4-3. In a low-hitting affair, a late two-run home run for Somerset's Ben Rice was the difference maker in the first game of a six-game set at FirstEnergy Stadium.

After three innings of silent bats and excellent pitching, Reading's Oliver Dunn lifted a solo home run to right field to give Reading an early 1-0 lead.

Somerset added a run to tie the ballgame in the top of the fifth inning. Jeisson Rosario smoked a double to right field and was moved to third base on an Eduardo Torrealba sacrifice bunt. Rosario scored on a sacrifice fly-out from Jasson Dominguez.

The Patriots took their first lead in the top of the sixth inning, starting with a leadoff single from Agustin Ramirez. Caleb Durbin later roped a double into the right-centerfield gap, scoring Ramirez to take a 2-1 lead.

The R-Phils regained their lead in the bottom frame. After back-to-back singles From Nick Ward and Carlos De La Cruz, Dunn lined a single to center field to score Ward. De La Cruz scored and Dunn reached third base after an overthrow from Somerset's Dominguez.

Reading reliever Andrew Baker took over for starter Josh Hendrickson in the top of the seventh inning. Hendrickson lasted six innings, giving up four hits, two runs and striking out four Patriots batters. Meanwhile, Baker pitched one inning, giving up one hit, two runs, walking one and striking out one.

Somerset bounced back in the top of the seventh inning to take a 4-3 lead. After Rosario walked, Dominguez grounded out into a fielder's choice and Rice launched a two-run homer to right-center field.

Carlos Francisco replaced Baker for the eighth inning, keeping Reading within one run of Somerset. Francisco struck out one batter and walked two in one inning of work.

Keylan Killgore faced one batter in the top of the ninth inning, giving up a hit before a 57-minute rain delay occurred. Max Kuhns took over following the delay, striking out two batters and giving up one hit.

Reading was unable to complete the comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning, falling 4-3 in the first game of the six-game series.

Jack Neely earned the win for Somerset to improve to 5-4 on the season and Baker suffered the loss for Reading to fall to 0-5. With the win, Somerset improves to 22-18 in the second half and Reading falls to 19-21 in the second half with the loss.

July 9 Makeup

Reading defeated Somerset 6-5 in game one. The game was resumed from the previous July 9 suspension at Somerset.

In the 10th inning, Baron Radcliff hit an RBI single to score a run and Oliver Dunn added another RBI single. Somerset added one run in the bottom frame on a Torrealba sacrifice flyout, but the Patriots were unable to complete the comeback.

Tristan Garnett earned the win for the R-Phils, moving to 1-0 this season in Double-A. Meanwhile, Bailey Dees was credited with the loss for Somerset, falling to 0-1. Jesus Liranzo had his first blown save of the season.

Notes

Oliver Dunn's home run was No. 18 of the season, ranking second for the R-Phils behind Carlos De La Cruz's 20 homers.

Dunn's 68 RBI now ranks second in the Eastern League. Dunn has surpassed Harrisburg's Frankie Tostado (66) and trails Hartford's Hunter Goodman (78).

Reading and Somerset are back in action for game two of this week's series Wednesday at 7 p.m. RHP Mick Abel is scheduled to start for Reading and he will go against RHP Yoendrys Gomez for the Patriots. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:45 pm. at rphils.com/radio. A video steam is also available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

On Wednesday night, the first 2,000 adults will receive an Andrew Painter top prospect bobblehead. Thursday night will feature postgame fireworks. Friday will include an appearance from The Office's Leslie Baker, with ticket packages available HERE. Friday night will also conclude with postgame fireworks. Saturday night is the 25th Annual Harley Night, with the first 2,500 adults receiving an R-Phils Harley Game Cap, and a Harley ride around the warning track. Saturday will also conclude with fireworks. Finally, on Sunday the first 1,500 kids will receive a Bryson Stott bobblehead. Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2023 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

