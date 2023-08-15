Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Richmond

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO Robert Hassell III!!

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants) play game one of their six-game series tonight at the Diamond in Richmond. The Senators and Flying Squirrels are playing for fourth and final time this season. Richmond leads the season series 8-7. Overall Harrisburg is 52-55 and Richmond is 54-54.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHERS: RH Michael Cuevas takes the ball for the Senators tonight. He's 2-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 17 starts with Harrisburg. In his last two starts, Cuevas has allowed just one hit, no runs, in 6.2 innings. He's opposed by RH Spencer Bivens who is 1-3 with a 4.41 ERA in 21 games, 3 starts with Richmond. He's been outstanding as a starter going 10.1 innings and allowing just one run on three hits.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators scored four in the first and three in the third to cruise to an 8-3 win over the Akron RubberDucks Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. James Wood hit a three-run home run to cap the Sens four run first inning and they scored three more in the third thanks to two Akron errors. Mitchell Parker tossed another five-inning gem to earn his ninth win. Harrisburg took five of six from Akron.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After this six-game at Richmond, the Senators return home for their penultimate home series this season against the Reading Fightin Phils. After the series with Reading they travel to Binghamton & Altoona. The Sens finish the season at home vs Bowie. Including tonight, the Senators have 30 games remaining this season.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 55 players (28 pitchers & 27 position players). They've had 21 players make their double-A debut. There are 17 players on the current active roster that were originally drafted/signed by the Nationals.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has eight players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF James Wood (#4 overall); #2 INF Brady House (#70 overall); #5 OF Robert Hassell III (#93 overall); #12 RHP Cole Henry; #17 LHP DJ Herz; #20 INF Trey Lipscomb; #23 C Israel Pineda and #24 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Wood (#5 overall); #2 Hassell III; #3 House (#92 overall); #13 Henry; #17 Lipscomb; #24 Parker; #26 LHP Dustin Saenz; and #27 OF Jacob Young.

IN THE NATS ORGANIZATION: Rochester (53-59) visits Buffalo... Wilmington (43-63) travels to Aberdeen... Fredericksburg (49-55) hosts Augusta.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 2021: Jake Alu, K.J. Harrison and Jakson Reetz hit three consecutive home runs in the first inning of an 11-5 victory over New Hampshire on City Island, matching the Senators' modern-franchise record for such a feat. Alu, Harrison and Reetz hit their homers in a span of seven pitches off New Hampshire starter Reilly Hovis.

Tonight's Senators Starting Lineup:

1. Jacob Young, LF 2. Robert Hassell III, RF 3. Trey Lipscomb, 1B 4. James Wood, CF 5. Brady House, 3B 6. Frankie Tostado, DH 7. Israel Pineda, C 8. Jackson Cluff, SS 9. JT Arruda, 2B SP: Michael Cuevas

