August 15, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 15, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND FALLS IN SUNDAY FINALE The Portland Sea Dogs fell 4-3 in 10 innings against the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field. Drew Romo put Hartford on the board first in the top of the second with an RBI single before a passed ball allowed Warming Bernabel to score from third and the Yard Goats took the 2-0 lead. Portland cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second after an RBI double from Elih Marrero (8) scored Matthew Lugo. In the top of the third, Yanquiel Fernandez hit an RBI single to extend the 3-1 Hartford lead. Portland scored two in the bottom of the fifth after a sacrifice fly to center field from Tyler McDonough scored Corey Rosier. An RBI double from Blaze Jordan (4) scored Bonaci who also reached on a double (2) and the Sea Dogs tied it at three. The Yard Goats scored their runner placed at second base in the tenth and beat the Sea Dogs for the fifth time in six games.

MOMENTUM IN MAINE Brainer Bonaci has recorded a hit in every game since his promotion to Double-A on Tuesday. Throughout his five-game hit streak, Bonaci has collected six hits including two doubles and a home run. In Double-A so far, Bonaci is sporting a .350 batting average along with a .421 OBP after going 5-16 with three walks. He has only struck out three times.

YORKE CONTINUES TO REACH BASE Nick Yorke is currently riding a seven-game on base streak. He is 8-for-31 (.258) with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in that span. In his last seven games, he owns a .324 OBP.

A LOOK AT THE PONIES The Sea Dogs are in Binghamton, New York to face the Rumble Ponies for a six-game series at Mirabito Stadium. The Rumble Ponies are currently in second place of the Northeast Division, 0.5 game ahead of the Sea Dogs. Binghamton has benefited from trade deadline moves, adding middle infielder Luisangel Acuna and outfielder Drew Gilbert, now the top two prospects in the Mets system.

FIGHT TO THE FINISH The Northeast Division of the Eastern League includes five teams all within 3.0 games of each other in the standings. The Somerset Patriots are currently leading the way, 2.0 games ahead of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats are tied for third place, 2.5 games behind Somerset while the Reading Fightin Phils are 3.0 games out of first place. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are 6.0 games out of first place in the division.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 15, 2003 - Charlie Zink loses his no-hit bid when Matt Scanlon hits an infield single off his pitching hand in the eighth inning. James Johnson comes on to get a double play ball and complete the 1-hitter. Zink and Johnson faced just 28 batters in the game.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Grant Gambrell takes the mound tonight for Portland. He last started on August 4th at Bowie and tossed 4.0 innings allowing four earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three. He gave up two home runs. Gambrell was given first losing decision since 6/22 vs Reading. He has faced the Rumble Ponies twice and is 1-0 with 3.55 ERA. Gambrell has pitched 12.2 innings allowing five earned runs on 13 hits while walking four and striking out 12.

