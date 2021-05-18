Seventh Heaven: 'Birds Capture Seventh Win in a Row

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds held on to claim a 7-4 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, their seventh win in a row.

After sweeping Fredericksburg last week, the Shorebirds (10-3) picked up where they left off after an off-day Monday by getting out ahead on the Mudcats (8-5) in the second inning.

With one out in the second, JD Mundy and Jordan Cannon drew back-to-back walks. Cristopher Cespedes then rolled an RBI single up the middle that glanced off the second base bag to score Mundy while Cannon raced to third. Dylan Harris then brought in Cannon with an RBI fielder's choice to make it 2-0 Shorebirds.

Carolina roared back in the fourth. Ernesto Martinez walked to begin the inning. After a strikeout, Ashton McGee laced a single to right. Another single, this one from Alex Hall, loaded the bases. Daniel Castillo made it three base knocks in a row as he poked a single down the right field line, plating two runs in the process. With runners at second and third after a stolen base, Arbert Cipion bounced back to the mound, scoring Hall from third on the play and giving Carolina a 3-2 lead.

The Shorebirds answered in the fifth. Harris walked to open the frame and Darell Hernaiz followed with a single to center with Harris going first to third. Hudson Haskin ripped a single to left to score Harris and tie the game at 3-3. Mason Janvrin lined a single to left to then load the bases. After back-to-back strikeouts, Mundy worked a bases loaded walk to give Delmarva 4-3 edge.

In the seventh, Haskin led off with a line drive single to left. Haskin then stole second and after a pop out and line out, Jordan Westburg bashed an RBI double to left pushing Delmarva's lead to 5-3.

Carolina put the pressure on in the eighth. Joe Gray Jr. walked and then stole second to begin the inning. Ernesto Martinez then walked as well with Gray Jr moving to third on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, McGee drove in Gray Jr with a fielder's choice and then a subsequent throwing error on the play allowed Martinez to go to third with McGee going to second. But Ignacio Feliz locked down on the mound for the Shorebirds, inducing a pop up and an inning ending strikeout to escape the jam with the Shorebirds still on top 5-4.

In the bottom of the inning, Carolina gifted Delmarva two insurance runs. The Shorebirds loaded the bases with two away and Janvrin then skied a pop up that dropped in front of the pitcher's mound on an error, allowing two runs to score and pushing the game to its final line 7-4 in favor of the Shorebirds.

Adam Stauffer (2-0) earned the win in relief for the Shorebirds. Stauffer worked 1.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits while picking up a strikeout.

Caden Lemons (0-2) is hung with the loss for Carolina. Lemons allowed two runs in relief in 1.2 innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Shelton Perkins twirled a perfect ninth, striking out two, to earn his second save of the season.

Brandon Young started for the Shorebirds but did not factor into the decision. Young lasted 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out a career high six.

Abner Uribe started for Carolina and also did not factor into the decision. Uribe allowed two runs over two innings, giving up two hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Haskin continued his hot hitting for the Shorebirds, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and stolen base. Westburg extended his on-base streak to nine games, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double. Cespedes and Hernaiz were also 2-for-4 with Cespedes also chipping in a double.

McGee led the charge for Carolina, going 2-for-4 with an RBI while Castillo went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI out of the no. 8 hole.

The Shorebirds and Mudcats square off again on Wednesday, May 19 at Perdue Stadium. Ryan Watson (1-0, 0.00) makes his first start of the year for Delmarva while TJ Shook (2-0, 1.80) goes for Carolina. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and MiLB.TV beginning at 6:50 with Sam Jellinek on the call.

